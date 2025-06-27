Final Destination’s Future Gets an Exciting Update From Bloodlines Producer

The future of the Final Destination franchise just received a jolt of positive energy from one of its key architects. Jon Watts, who served as a producer and conceived the story for the recent hit Final Destination Bloodlines, has revealed his deep and ongoing passion for the horror series. During a moderated conversation at the Mediterrane Film Festival (via The Hollywood Reporter), Watts shared that he is constantly thinking about new ideas for the franchise. While he confirmed that New Line Cinema has not officially contacted him about a sequel, his clear enthusiasm is a promising sign for fans hoping for another installment. Watt’s interest in Final Destination is especially significant given that Bloodlines was a massive critical and commercial success, revitalizing the long-dormant franchise and making a follow-up a strong possibility.

“Everywhere I am, I’m looking around for new Final Destination scenarios,” Watts stated at the festival. He also emphasized his long-standing connection to the series. “I love Final Destination. I’ve always been a huge fan,” he said.

Watts’s continued passion is great news given his influential role in shaping Bloodlines, which successfully rebooted the series formula while honoring its roots. Although no official plans have been announced, having a producer with his level of creative investment and recent success so eager to continue exploring the concept is a major positive indicator for the franchise’s continuation.

Bloodlines Set a High Bar for a Final Destination Sequel

Final Destination Bloodlines was a box office powerhouse, hauling $281 million worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing entry in the franchise, proving that there is still a strong audience for Death’s intricate designs. It also achieved the best critical reception of any Final Destination film, being praised for how it reinvents the franchise’s lore and gives space for character. The movie ingeniously updated the mythology by introducing a legacy element, with college student Stefani Reyes (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) inheriting premonitions from her grandmother, who averted a deadly tower collapse in 1969. This narrative hook allowed the film to explore the generational consequences of cheating Death and provided a compelling backstory for the return of the franchise’s most iconic character, William Bludworth (Tony Todd).

Despite the film’s success and Watts’s excitement, other key figures from Bloodlines have expressed a more cautious outlook. The film’s directors, Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, noted the immense creative challenge of crafting original and shocking death sequences. “We left every single idea we had on the field on this one,” Lipovsky told ComicBook. “I can’t imagine how they’re gonna make another one because we’ve scoured every idea that we could think of. God bless whoever has to do that.”

Longtime series producer Craig Perry also urged patience, emphasizing that the focus was on delivering a quality film with Bloodlines before looking ahead. “Just talk to me in a few weeks,” Perry said about a potential sequel. “We really have to deliver the goods and earn the right to even have the conversation.” There’s wisdom in this approach. While Final Destination Bloodlines has successfully earned the right for the franchise to continue, the creative bar has been set incredibly high, and the studio will likely be waiting to see how the dust settles before officially greenlighting another deadly design.

