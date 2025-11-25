Final Mission: Impossible Movie Gets a Streaming Premiere (And It’s Coming Sooner Than You Think)

Months after delivering a franchise-best opening for Paramount, the eighth and (presumably) final adventure of Ethan Hunt is finally making its way to the world of streaming. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released in theaters back in May and concluded the recent saga of director Christopher McQuarrie’s entries in the franchise. On Tuesday, Paramount+ officially announced when The Final Reckoning would hit streaming, and fans learned that they don’t have to wait much longer for their at-home rewatch.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is going to begin streaming in about a week-and-a-half, with Paramount+ scheduling the film’s premiere on the service for Thursday, December 4th.

That gives fans some time during the coming holiday weekend to catch up on or rewatch the rest of the Mission: Impossible franchise before The Final Reckoning makes its streaming debut. All seven of the previous installments are all already available on Paramount+, making it a one-stop-shop for Tom Cruise’s death-defying series.

While most of the entries in the Mission: Impossible franchise have a slightly standalone nature to them, with each covering a separate assignment for Hunt and his team, The Final Reckoning is the rare example of a direct sequel within the series. The film picks up where Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning left off, meaning that you need to make sure and watch both entries.

Coming Soon to Paramount+

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning arrives on Paramount+ October 4th, just a couple of days after a new month begins and the streamer adds dozens of new movies to its lineup. Below, you can check out the full list of Paramount+ additions scheduled for December 1st.

22 Jump Street

A Christmas Blessing

A Christmas Carol (1984)

A Night At The Roxbury

A Single Man

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights

Addams Family Values (1993)

American Hustle

American Renegades

American Sniper

Angel Falls Christmas

Annihilation

Batman (1989)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman Returns (1992)

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994)

Boomerang

Braveheart

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Chicago

Christmas Cupid

Christmas on Windmill Way

Coneheads

Disturbia

Django Unchained

Downsizing

Ella Enchanted

Ernest Saves Christmas

Extract

Failure to Launch

Fargo

Father of the Bride (1991)

Fences

Footloose (2011)

Forrest Gump

From Dusk Till Dawn

Get Him Back for Christmas

Gone Baby Gone

GoodFellas

Head of State

Hotel for Dogs

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Hustle & Flow

I See You

Ida Red

Inglourious Basterds

Interstellar

Jungleland

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Monster Trucks

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

My Little Pony: The Movie

No Country for Old Men

Nobody’s Fool

Norbit

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Once Upon a Christmas Wish

Paddington

Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back)

Pulp Fiction

Raging Bull

Rain Man

Rounders

Safe

Save the Last Dance

Scary Movie 2

Selma

Serendipity

Shaft (2000)

She’s the Man

Shutter Island

Smallfoot

Snatch

Something’s Gotta Give

Southside With You

Sunset Boulevard

Taxi Driver

The Addams Family (1991)

The Angry Birds Movie

The Aviator

The Doors

The Equalizer (2014)

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

The Fighter

The Hateful Eight

The Hunt for Red October

The Island

The Italian Job (2003)

The Last Airbender

The Mexican

The Natural

The Ring (2002)

The Romantics

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Truman Show

The Untouchables

The Wolf of Wall Street

This Christmas

Tooth Fairy

True Grit (2010)

Virtuosity

We Are Marshall

