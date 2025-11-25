Final Mission: Impossible Movie Gets a Streaming Premiere (And It’s Coming Sooner Than You Think)

Months after delivering a franchise-best opening for Paramount, the eighth and (presumably) final adventure of Ethan Hunt is finally making its way to the world of streaming. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released in theaters back in May and concluded the recent saga of director Christopher McQuarrie’s entries in the franchise. On Tuesday, Paramount+ officially announced when The Final Reckoning would hit streaming, and fans learned that they don’t have to wait much longer for their at-home rewatch.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is going to begin streaming in about a week-and-a-half, with Paramount+ scheduling the film’s premiere on the service for Thursday, December 4th.
That gives fans some time during the coming holiday weekend to catch up on or rewatch the rest of the Mission: Impossible franchise before The Final Reckoning makes its streaming debut. All seven of the previous installments are all already available on Paramount+, making it a one-stop-shop for Tom Cruise’s death-defying series.
While most of the entries in the Mission: Impossible franchise have a slightly standalone nature to them, with each covering a separate assignment for Hunt and his team, The Final Reckoning is the rare example of a direct sequel within the series. The film picks up where Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning left off, meaning that you need to make sure and watch both entries.
Coming Soon to Paramount+
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning arrives on Paramount+ October 4th, just a couple of days after a new month begins and the streamer adds dozens of new movies to its lineup. Below, you can check out the full list of Paramount+ additions scheduled for December 1st.
22 Jump Street
A Christmas Blessing
A Christmas Carol (1984)
A Night At The Roxbury
A Single Man
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights
Addams Family Values (1993)
American Hustle
American Renegades
American Sniper
Angel Falls Christmas
Annihilation
Batman (1989)
Batman & Robin (1997)
Batman Forever (1995)
Batman Returns (1992)
Beverly Hills Cop (1984)
Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)
Beverly Hills Cop III (1994)
Boomerang
Braveheart
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Chicago
Christmas Cupid
Christmas on Windmill Way
Coneheads
Disturbia
Django Unchained
Downsizing
Ella Enchanted
Ernest Saves Christmas
Extract
Failure to Launch
Fargo
Father of the Bride (1991)
Fences
Footloose (2011)
Forrest Gump
From Dusk Till Dawn
Get Him Back for Christmas
Gone Baby Gone
GoodFellas
Head of State
Hotel for Dogs
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Hustle & Flow
I See You
Ida Red
Inglourious Basterds
Interstellar
Jungleland
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Monster Trucks
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
My Little Pony: The Movie
No Country for Old Men
Nobody’s Fool
Norbit
Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
Once Upon a Christmas Wish
Paddington
Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back)
Pulp Fiction
Raging Bull
Rain Man
Rounders
Safe
Save the Last Dance
Scary Movie 2
Selma
Serendipity
Shaft (2000)
She’s the Man
Shutter Island
Smallfoot
Snatch
Something’s Gotta Give
Southside With You
Sunset Boulevard
Taxi Driver
The Addams Family (1991)
The Angry Birds Movie
The Aviator
The Doors
The Equalizer (2014)
The Equalizer 2 (2018)
The Fighter
The Hateful Eight
The Hunt for Red October
The Island
The Italian Job (2003)
The Last Airbender
The Mexican
The Natural
The Ring (2002)
The Romantics
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Truman Show
The Untouchables
The Wolf of Wall Street
This Christmas
Tooth Fairy
True Grit (2010)
Virtuosity
We Are Marshall
Guns Up streaming premiere
What did you think of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!