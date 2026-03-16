First Official Godzilla LEGO Set Tease Revealed Ahead of Long-Awaited Release

LEGO manages to keep fans on their toes, just as you think they’ve come up with every possible building set that they can, they still manage to surprise us. The past week alone has delivered brand new Mario Kart and One Piece sets for collectors and fans, plus a tease of new Mario sets that won’t arrive until next year. 2026 has already been a big year for new releases as well, with the first official Pokémon LEGO building sets and even new The Legend of Zelda sets, plus a surprise Project Hail Mary set to go along with the upcoming movie. Eyes are always on the future with LEGO, though, and they might have just revealed a big one.

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A major element of LEGO’s annual plans are the LEGO Ideas, where fans can vote on sets they want to see and the community can decide what is produced. Major sets that have sprung out of LEGO Ideas have been Back to the Future‘s Time Machine, the Orca boat from Jaws, and more. Last year saw a major franchise that LEGO has never officially produced get approved via the Ideas banner, with the King of the Monsters himself, Godzilla, confirmed to become a LEGO set. Now, the first look at the LEGO version of the legendary kaiju may have been revealed by LEGO Magazine.

LEGO Godzilla May Have Finally Been Teased

As seen in the /r/Lego subreddit, the latest issue of LEGO Magazine may very well have revealed a first look at the LEGO Ideas Godzilla set. An advertisement found in the latest issue shows off a series of vehicles that have already been produced by LEGO, including a Bugatti and a jet from Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, more important than that, however, is what’s in the background, as it sure looks like Godzilla himself is peeking over the buildings and looking at what his next meal might be.

It’s worth noting that LEGO teasing new sets like this isn’t out of the ordinary, and considering how long the LEGO Ideas Godzilla set has been in the works, it makes sense that an early tease like this would begin to make the rounds. What remains to be seen is if the forthcoming LEGO Ideas Godzilla set will be a one-and-done release for collectors or if it will be popular enough to warrant further Godzilla LEGO Building sets.

Another major question that’s lingering over the LEGO Ideas Godzilla set is what era of Godzilla it will be taking its cues from, be it a modern or classic iteration of the character. It’s also unclear how the kaiju will scale in the set, will it be a giant figure that towers over most LEGO sets or will it be a moderately sized Godzilla that is released with buildings to stand alongside it.

LEGO fans are also eagerly awaiting another LEGO Ideas set that has been confirmed, with a Power Rangers set also on the way. Though no release date has been revealed for either Godzilla or Power Rangers, both being on the way will certainly satisfy fans of both franchises who are eager to have a crossover between them play out on their shelves.