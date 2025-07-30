Sequel to 29-Year-Old Comedy Is Blowing Up Netflix Chart (& So Is the Original)

While Hollywood loves to craft sequels to hit titles, it’s not typical for projects to have to wait three decades for a hit film to receive one. In fact, Hollywood usually prefers to release sequels relatively quickly in order to maintain the excitement from the first title. Netflix, however, took a chance and decided to make a sequel to a hit comedy from over thirty-years-ago, and it appears to be paying off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just one week into the movie’s release, Happy Gilmore 2 is already topping the charts at Netflix. More impressive, however, is that the sequel isn’t alone — the first film is also topping the charts on the streaming platform. Happy Gilmore 2 is currently the top film on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Movies for the week of July 21st through July 27th, with the first Happy Gilmore movie taking the third spot behind the mega-popular K-Pop Demon Hunters. Over the course of its first week, Happy Gilmore 2 pulled in an estimated ninety-one-million hours views. While the first Happy Gilmore movie secured an approximate seventeen-million views. Perhaps more impressive is that the film broke a few records for Netflix and Adam Sandler. Happy Gilmore 2 is now the most-watched title of the week claimed No. 1 on the English Film List, it’s also the highest opening for any Adam Sandler Netflix film ever, and it was also the biggest US opening weekend of all time for a Netflix film.

Adam Sandler originally signed a deal with Netflix back in 2014, that saw the actor commit to four movies for the streaming platform. The actor renewed his deal three years later for yet another four movies. As part of his overall deal at Netflix, Sandler produces films for the streaming platform through his Happy Madison Productions banners that usually feature the actor too. As part of his deal with Netflix, Sandler has produced and starred in movies like Murder Mystery (and its sequel), Hubie Halloween, You Are So Not Invited to my Bat Mitzvah, and Hustle.

Happy Gilmore 2, however, marks the first sequel Sandler has made for the streaming service that was for a previously theatrically released film, but also a film from earlier in the actor’s career. With the success of the film, it remains to be seen whether or not Sandler seeks to make a third movie or perhaps seek another of his popular films to make a sequel for on Netflix. The director of Happy Gilmore 2 has already shown interest in making a sequel for Little Nicky, although Sandler hasn’t yet commented on that possibility.

The first Happy Gilmore movie was released in theaters on February 16, 1996. The movie pulled in $39 million domestically at the box office upon its release, and $2.38 million internationally for a total of $41.4 million worldwide. Those numbers are far from huge, however, the movie was produced for a $12 million budget. Happy Gilmore 2 is reported to have had a larger of a budget, with reports suggesting the sequel was made for $30 million. As of now, Sandler has not yet announced his next project for Netflix. For now, fans can continue to stream both Happy Gilmore and Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix.