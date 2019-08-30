Former Mr. Olympia, Terminator Actor Franco Columbu Dies at 78

A new report indicates that legendary bodybuilder Franco Columbu has passed away at the age of 78. The new report from TMZ states that the two-time Mr. Olympia passed away after an accident in the sea of his native homeland of Sardinia, Italy, according to local news items. Columbu was a close acquaintance of superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger, who also won the title of Mr. Olympia before he transitioned into acting. Schwarzenegger commemorated the passing of his friend with a touching tribute on social media.

“I love you Franco. I will always remember the joy you brought to my life, the advices you gave me, and the twinkle in your eye that never disappeared. You were my best friend,” Schwarzenegger wrote.

Franco appeared in many of Schwarzenegger’s projects such as The Terminator, Conan the Barbarian, Pumping Iron, and The Running Man. The body builder also won the Mr. Olympia title in 1976 and in 1981.

Franco is survived by his wife, Deborah, and his daughter, Maria.