Freakier Friday: Lindsay Lohan Confirms Production Wraps Soon

We’re officially one step closer to the Freaky Friday sequel taking us away. On Monday, actress Lindsay Lohan took to social media to share her feelings about the final days of production on Freakier Friday, the highly-anticipated sequel to Disney’s 2003 hit. The sequel just confirmed its title at Disney’s D23 Expo earlier this month, along with the detail that the film is headed to theaters. This comes after Curtis recently confirmed that her time filming on Freakier Friday has wrapped, while also offering praise for her onscreen daughter.

“Happy Monday!” Lohan writes. “It’s our last Monday on the set of #freakierfriday and my heart is so full. It’s been such a great time making this film. The wonderful cast, crew and everyone from @disneystudios have invested so much time and love into making this movie! Thank you to all of you! 🫶🙏 I’m so grateful to have made this film, a story of family, mothers and their children and a film filled with love, laughter and a ton of heart! It has been a pleasure to work with my dear friend @jamieleecurtis who brings so much joy to our set everyday and she has made this all the more special! Thank you to @nisha.ganatra for your vision for this film! Thank you to my team @adruithalee @linda.dowds.makeup for all of the great hmu looks, @triciasawyer for coming to help out and @rachelcampo for your commitment to this film and to me! Have a great week everyone 🤗”

What Is Freaky Friday About?

In Freaky Friday, an overworked mother Tess Coleman (played by Curtis) and her teenaged daughter Anna Coleman (played by Lohan) do not get along. When they switch bodies, each is forced to adapt to the other’s life for one freaky Friday. Freaky Friday also starred Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Harold Gould, Rosalind Chao, Lucille Soong, Ryan Malgarini, Willie Garson, Christina Vidal, and Haley Hudson.

Freaky Friday is originally based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 children’s book of the same name. It inspired a 1972 movie starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster, a 1995 TV movie starring Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman, and a 2018 Disney Channel Original Movie musical starring Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff. It also loosely inspired the 2020 Blumhouse horror film Freaky starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn.

What Is Freakier Friday About?

In Freakier Friday, Anna now has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. But as they navigate the challenges of two families merging, the mother-daughter duo learn that lightning might strike twice.

The film will also star Mark Harmon as Ryan, Chad Michael Murray as Jake, Christina Vidal Mitchell as Maddie, Haley Hudson as Peg, Lucille Soong as Pei-Pei’s Mom, Stephen Tobolowsky as Mr. Elton Bates, and Rosalind Chao as Pei-Pei. New cast members include Manny Jacinto as Anna’s husband, and Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in currently-unknown roles.

Freakier Friday is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters in 2025.