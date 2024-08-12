Freaky Friday 2 New Title Revealed at D23 Alongside Manny Jacinto’s Character

Things got a little freaky at this year’s D23 event which celebrates the world and spirit of Disney, whether it’s the Disney parks, live-action, animation or music among many others, there’s a little bit of something for everyone. On the film side of things, this year’s D23 featured first looks at upcoming Disney films like Zootopia 2, the live-action Lilo & Stitch film and an update on the Lindsey Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis led Freaky Friday sequel.

Disney released a short description of what to expect in Freakier Friday, the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) underwent an identity crisis. Now, Anna has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. “As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice,” the description reads. Production is currently underway with a current release window of 2025.

The new logo takes cues from its 2003 predecessor, using a pinkish-red as well as a purple colored font. The Curtis and Lohan-led film wasn’t the first Freaky Friday film to hit screens, as it is based on the 1972 novel written by Mary Rogers. A film was later released in 1976, followed by two sequels. When Disney got ahold of the branding in the mid 1990s, they remade the iconic film with Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann. Then followed Curtis and Lohan, the one people are probably most familiar with. There was an attempt to create a musical version in 2018, though it is a film most fans try to forget.

During an interview at D23, Curtis and Lohan spoke to Entertainment Weekly, revealing just a taste of what’s to come with the sequel. Earlier this year, The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto was cast in an undisclosed role but now who exactly he will play has been unveiled. “Manny plays Lindsay’s husband, but that’s as much as we can say,” Curtis said, with Lohan chiming in with praise for the 36-year-old star. “Manny is lovely, so funny.”

Not only will Curtis and Lohan be reprising their roles from the 2003 film which came right as Lohan’s career was taking off after The Parent Trap, early 2000s teenage heartthrob Chad Michael Murray is returning as Jake, Anna’s previous love interest. In a recently shared photo, Murray is seen posing on an upgraded motorcycle from the one he sported in the first movie, with the same long blonde cut and a lot more facial hair.

Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao will join Murray, Lohan and Curtis in reprising their roles. Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Sophia Hammons (Under Wraps), and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever) also star.

Released in 2003, Freaky Friday earned over $100 million at the worldwide box office, launching a teenage Lohan’s acting career into complete stardom. She went on to star in Mean Girls and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen just a year later, followed by Herbie: Fully Loaded and Just My Luck with Chris Pine. While her acting career has taken a backseat the last half of the 2010s, she has had a career resurgence over the last few years, starring in Netflix’s Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish.

