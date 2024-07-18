Freaky Friday 2: Disney Shares First Look at Chad Michael Murray’s Return

Freaky Friday 2 is currently in production at Disney with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis returning as the mother-daughter duo they first played over 20 years ago. The movie is being helmed by Welcome to Chippendales director, Nisha Ganatra, and will feature more actors from the first film’s cast. Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao are all returning for the sequel. In the first film, Murray played Lohan’s love interest, Jake. Today, Walt Disney Studios shared a first look at Murray’s return, and we’re happy to report the star has not lost his heartthrob edge.

“Jake is back, baby. The sequel to Freaky Friday is coming to theaters 2025,” Walt Disney Studios captioned the post, which was also shared by Murray. You can check out the image below:

Which Actors Are Joining Freaky Friday 2?

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in Freaky Friday 2.

In addition to the returning actors from the 2003 version of Freaky Friday, newcomers to the cast will include Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Sophia Hammons. Freaky Friday 2 is described as “a sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist.”

“The film picks up years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice,” the description adds.

Freaky Friday Actors Address Return:

Rosalind Chao in Freaky Friday (2003).

This year, ComicBook spoke with Rosalind Chao, who portrayed Pei-Pei in Freaky Friday, and she said she would be more than willing to appear in the sequel.

“Of course!” Chao explained in our interview for Netflix’s 3 Body Problem, which you can check out above. “That was such a fun experience. First of all, I love Mark Waters, the director, so much. I love everybody on that so much that — I will give you a little tidbit. So when we filmed Freaky Friday, I loved all those people so much that I even came back and gave them a freebie day to film that wedding thing that kind of went viral on TikTok, because I just liked hanging with them.”

Chao also revealed the inspiration for her character in Freaky Friday, revealing that, “Sometimes I got some grief about doing the accent in that. In fact, I was playing my dad, who is that lady in the restaurant. He’s just like that.”

ComicBook also had the chance to chat with Curtis last year, and we brought up how she has said she’s done playing Laurie Strode from the Halloween franchise, and asked if there are any other roles she would like to revisit.

“I think, you know, I’m 65 this year,” Curtis explained in our interview. “I think Freaky Friday would be a nice little revisit. I have some other things I’m trying to do. I got to wind it down.”

Stay tuned for more updates about Freaky Friday 2.