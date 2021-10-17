Free Guy 2: Jodie Comer Wants to Return for Ryan Reynolds’ Sequel

Free Guy hit theaters earlier this year and not only became one of the highest-rated action comedies of all time, but there’s already talk of making a sequel. Back in August, the film’s star, Ryan Reynolds, tweeted, “Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel.” However, there’s one important person who apparently missed the memo. Jodie Comer, who plays Molotov Girl/Millie in Free Guy, was doing press for her new movie The Last Duel when ScreenRant asked about the potential Free Guy sequel.

“I just heard this right now! Someone else just said the same thing,” Comer exclaimed. “I would honestly jump at the chance to be back on a set with all those guys. It was such a joyous experience – so to hear that that may be in the cards sound like a ton of fun.”

Over the summer, ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis spoke with Comer about Free Guy and asked what it was like developing both her in-game character and real-life character for the movie.

“Yeah, it was great fun. I mean, it was a huge part of what attracted me to the project, of having to really ensure that Molotov still had an essence of Millie, but she was very visually and physically very different,” Comer explained. “The accent were Shawn [Levy] and Ryan’s idea. And I was initially like, ‘Oh, I don’t know,’ because having done Killing Eve, there’s a lot of languages and accent changes. And I was like, ‘I don’t really want to be that girl.’ But it made sense to me. My brother has played video games all his life of us growing up, and a lot of the time his characters were American, and he’s from Liverpool, in the UK. So it made sense to me, in the story aspect.”

“Ooh, I don’t know. I don’t think so,” Comer added when asked if she finds herself taking on the traits of her characters. “I don’t think I have. I mean, it could be said for playing characters. I’m sure when I’m Villanelle [from Killing Eve] for five months of the year, there’s something about her that creeps into my day-to-day psyche… on a very innocent level. I don’t do awful things, but I’m sure something filters through. Yeah.”

Free Guy is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, and The Last Duel is playing in theaters.