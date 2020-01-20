Disney Fan Art Imagines Margot Robbie as a Live-Action Elsa From Frozen

The Frozen movies have become a bonafide hit for Disney over the past decade, with Frozen 2 recently courting over $1 billion at the global box office. The story of sisterhood, magic powers, and talking snowmen has certainly delighted fans of all ages, which certainly begs the question of whether or not the franchise could inevitably be added to Disney’s ever-growing list of live-action remakes. While there’s no indication of if or when that will happen, a new piece of fanart imagines one A-list actress in the role of Elsa (Idina Menzel). The fanart, from Instagram user @Helen_Morgun, imagines Birds of Prey and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Margot Robbie as the magical ice queen.

Granted, the world of Frozen was loosely adapted into live-action before, with Georgina Haig playing Elsa in Seasons 3 and 4 of ABC’s Once Upon a Time. (The film has also been adapted into a stage musical, which is currently running on Broadway.) But that hasn’t stopped fans from imagining an official entry in the ever-evolving world of live-action Disney remakes, with another talented fan also imagining Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke in the role.

Even with the financial success of the Frozen franchise, it’s unclear if a future installment is in store, as the cast and crew have called Frozen 2 the ending of “a complete journey”.

“I think when we look at these two movies together, what I love about the is you’ve done an amazing job at weaving them,” producer Peter Del Vecho recently said. “[They’re] one full story. So, now it feels like a complete journey.”

“It feels complete to me, but I don’t know,” co-director Jennifer Lee admitted. “Chris [Buck, co-director] says ask him in a year.”

As it stands right now, Robbie is gearing up to play a fan-favorite children’s character on the big screen, with her attached to produce and star in a Barbie movie. The project is currently being written by Little Women‘s Greta Gerwig and Marriage Story‘s Noah Baumbach, with Gerwig being eyed to direct.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to put some positivity out into the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids,” Robbie said in an interview last summer.

