Frozen 2 Officially Available on Disney+

Frozen 2 is officially available on Disney+ in the United States after a surprise announcement yesterday. The company announced the move to shift the release date on the streaming platform up. Many have speculated that this is mostly due to the coronavirus and so many families being affected by the situation. Vacations are on hold, spring break has been extended for many kids, and now Disney is taking some action to beef up digital offerings. The company also decided to release Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker digitally yesterday as well.

Anna and Elsa’s latest adventure was supposed to be on the service on June 26th, but things have changed with respect to this summer. Disney has closed all of it’s theme parks in America and a number of the ones abroad. There are estimates that say the entertainment giant is losing $350 thousand a day due to coronavirus. Mulan‘s release date got pushed just this week and some of Disney’s other releases also got postponed due to the concerns. These Disney+ offerings could go a long way for their brand as people spend a lot of time inside.

Disney chief Bob Chapek told the press in a statement, “‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device.”

Frozen fans, show yourself! #Frozen2 is now streaming on #DisneyPlus in the US. Coming to Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand this Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/m0IEiOWVq2 — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) March 14, 2020

Comicbook.com’s Charlie Ridgely reviewed Frozen 2 and here’s what he had to say:

“The film’s finale is telegraphed and expected, but the third act journey to get there is made no less enjoyable by that. The songs in act three all feel more natural than they do early on in the film, the choices by each character all make sense, and the bond between the sisters is as real as ever before.”

“Frozen 2 is a tale of two halves. Fortunately for everyone, the better of those two halves comes second and leaves you feeling mostly fulfilled when walking out of the theater. None of it is nearly as warm or magical as the original Frozen, but there’s a certain charm to be found in the bold and dark adventure late in the film that still makes it worth the journey.”

