Moana 2 Trailer Released at D23

At D23 tonight, Walt Disney Animation Studios released a new, official trailer for Moana 2. The movie, which began its life as a Disney+ series, reunites Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with Auli’i Cravalho. At the D23 presentation tonight, the pair performed a song from the movie — titled “We’re Back” — and then Disney shared the trailer. The original Moana has been one of the most popular movies on Disney+ in recent years, and Disney has so much faith in this animated sequel that they actually pressed pause on the live-action remake of the original that they had been planning.

The movie features Moana trying to step into her new leadership role, picking up on the story set up at the end of Moana. You can see the trailer below.

In addition to the song and trailer, Disney Animation also dropped a new theatrical poster for the movie, featuring Moana, Maui, and Heihei (their trusty chicken) as well as the latest member of the team, Pua the pig. You can check that image out below.

Here’s the official synopsis, via Disney:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, “Moana 2” features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson.



The film also features returning stars Rachel House (Moana’s Grandma, Tala), Temuera Morrison (Moana’s father, Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Moana’s mother, Sina), as well as the voices of Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana’s new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively. Awhimai Fraser voices mysterious new character Matangi; Gerald Ramsey plays Moana’s ancestor, Tautai Vasa; and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda lends her voice to Moana’s adoring and adorable little sister, Simea.

Moana 2 will be in theaters on November 27th.