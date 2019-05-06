Funko’s Disney Treasures Aladdin Box is Live With a 20% Discount

Funko has unveiled a new Disney Treasures Hot Topic exclusive, and it’s a big box full of gear from the original animated Aladdin! Unfortunately there’s no way to avoid spoiling the surprise because Hot Topic put the contents of the box front and center on the product page. It also appears that they only released images of the box with the contents exposed.

Still, you can take solace in the fact that picking this Disney Treasures box up will be worth it for the Jafar as the Serpent Movie Moment Pop figure alone. In fact, you can get a box for $26.32 (20% off) while the sale lasts. The official description reads:

“You ain’t never had a mystery box like this! From Disney’s Aladdin, we present this Funko Disney Treasures Box! Packaged in a cardboard box, contents include: Pop! Jafar as the Serpent Movie Moment, Toy Abu Mystery Mini, scarab enamel pin and Genie Lamp key chain. Now you’re in a whole new world of Funko!”

On a related note, the live-action version of Disney’s Aladdin is hitting theaters on May 24th, and Funko recently released their Pop figures from the film.

The Aladdin Funko Pop lineup includes Aladdin with his sidekick Abu, Prince Ali dressed in cream and gold, Jasmine, Jafar and Genie. Those figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for April. Inside that link you’ll also find a whole bunch of new Aladdin merch that includes everything from costumes, to dolls, to magic lamps.

Outside of the standard Aladdin Pop figures, you can get a glow-in-the-dark Genie exclusive Pop figure at Amazon and a Jasmine (Desert Moon) Pop here at Hot Topic now.

“The Aladdin cast includes: Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith (Ali, Men in Black) as the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes to whoever possesses his magic lamp; Mena Massoud (Amazon’s Jack Ryan) as Aladdin, the hapless but lovable street rat who is smitten with the Sultan’s daughter; Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) as Princess Jasmine, the Sultan’s beautiful daughter who wants to have a say in how she lives her life; Marwan Kenzari (Murder on the Orient Express) as Jafar, an evil sorcerer who devises a nefarious plot to unseat the Sultan and rule Agrabah himself; Navid Negahban (Homeland) as the Sultan, the ruler of Agrabah who is eager to find a proper husband for his daughter, Jasmine; Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live) as Dalia, Princess Jasmine’s hand maiden and confidante; Billy Magnussen (Into the Woods) as Prince Anders, a suitor from Skanland and potential husband for Princess Jasmine; and Numan Acar (Homeland) as Hakim, Jafar’s right-hand man and head of the palace guards.”

