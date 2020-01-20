Here’s Where to Get All of Funko’s London Toy Fair 2020 Pop Figures

Last year, Funko released over 20 waves containing hundreds of Pop figures at London Toy Fair. These figures were unveiled and put up for pre-order in 10-20 minute increments over the course of six hours. Today, January 20th, we’re going to see what Funko has in store for 2020. The figures might be spaced out a bit more, but there’s a ton of stuff coming. Here’s what you need to know…

Each wave will be available via the list below along with links where they are or will be up for pre-order today. The list will update as new products are revealed, so keep checking back in. Odds are the reveals will continue deep into the afternoon. Note that all of the standard Pop figures will be available to pre-order here shortly after they are announced, though the list below will contain direct links (new releases will be marked on the product pages as “New Pre-Orders / January 20th) – including ones for retailer exclusives when applicable. You can also keep tabs on our Funko page for details on standout waves.

