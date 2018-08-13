Funko Goes Big For ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ 25th Anniversary

Funko has unleashed new merchandise to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Disney‘s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and it’s clear that they went all out. Their new NBX wave is one of the biggest releases we’ve seen from them.

All of the new The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pops, Mystery Minis, SuperCute Plush, Vynl and more in the standard lineup are available to pre-order right here, but here are some shortcuts to reserve what will undoubtedly be the most coveted items:

• Jack and Sally on the Hill Pop! Vinyl Figure Movie Moments

• Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Super Deluxe Vinyl Figure

• Nightmare Before Christmas Harlequin Demon Pop! Vinyl Figure #212

• Nightmare Before Christmas Snowman Jack Pop! Vinyl Figure #448

• Nightmare Before Christmas Sally with Basket Pop! Vinyl Figure #449

• Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Bugs Pop! Vinyl Figure #450

• Nightmare Before Christmas Dr. Finkelstein Pop! Vinyl Figure #451

• Nightmare Before Christmas Clown Pop! Vinyl Figure #452

• Vampire Teddy with Undead Duck Pop! Vinyl Figure #461

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for The Nightmare Before Christmas snow globes, SuperCute Plush Lock, Shock and Barrel, a Jack Skellington skull with gothic tree artwork, Jack Skellington Pop with sugar skull art, Zero artwork and a sparkly skull, and a glow in the dark Zero Pop keychain at Hot Topic.

There’s also a Zero by his gravestone Pop Movie Moments coming to BoxLunch with a glow-in-the-dark chase. Additional exclusives will be available at Barnes & Noble, Walgreens, FYE, and Books-A-Million this fall. You can sort through the entire lineup of exclusives right here.

If that’s not enough, the massive wave of The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko merch featured above comes only days after the debut of a new collection of 5 Star figures that were also created to celebrate the 25th anniversary.

If you are unfamiliar, Funko’s 5 Star figures are basically enhanced versions of their beloved Pops. Features include more realistic details, three points of articulation for posing, and fun accessories. The NBX line includes The Pumpkin King Jack Skellington (with Zero), Sally (with a black cat and flower), the villainous Oogie Boogie (with dice), and his henchmen Lock, Shock, and Barrel (with removable masks, a plunger, bone slingshot, and lollipop respectively). You can pre-order the entire The Nightmare Before Christmas 5-Star lineup right here. Shipping is slated for September.

Previous releases in the Funko 5-Star lineup include collections for Batman and Harry Potter. You can shop them all right here.

