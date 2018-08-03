Funko Releases Fancy ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ 5 Star Figures

Funko is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney‘s The Nightmare Before Christmas with a new collection of 5 Star figures!

If you are unfamiliar, Funko’s 5 Star figures are basically enhanced versions of their beloved Pops. Features include more realistic details, three points of articulation for posing, and fun accessories. The NBX line includes The Pumpkin King Jack Skellington (with Zero), Sally (with a black cat and flower), the villainous Oogie Boogie (with dice), and his henchmen Lock, Shock, and Barrel (with removable masks, a plunger, bone slingshot, and lollipop respectively). You can pre-order the entire The Nightmare Before Christmas 5-Star lineup right here with shipping slated for September.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previous releases in the Funko 5-Star lineup include collections for Batman and Harry Potter. You can shop them all right here.

In other Funko news, Funko has expanded their FunkO’s cereal line, which consists of brightly colored, sugary O’s with Pocket Pop figure prizes inside the box. In other words, everything the body needs. Last week they launched the most coveted and collectible FunkO’s cereals to date – Batman and Batgirl!

The Batman FunkO’s cereal features blue multigrain O’s with a Batman Pocket Pop figure prize. The Batgirl cereal is purple and comes with her own Pocket Pop. You can pre-order the Batman cereal here and the Batgirl cereal here for $9.99 each with shipping slated for August. These cereals are exclusive to Entertainment Earth, so you won’t be able to find them anywhere else. Funko has also added to the original lineup of six cereals with a Pennywise IT version that’s only available right here at Hot Topic.

As for the rest of the FunkO’s cereal lineup, you can find Mega Man and Cuphead Devil FunkO’s at GameStop, Cuphead & Mugman FunkO’s at Hot Topic, Freddy FunkO’s through Funko, Nightmare On Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger FunkO’s and Friday the 13th’s Jason FunkO’s at FYE, and The Lord of the Rings FunkO’s and Beetlejuice FunkO’s at BoxLunch.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.