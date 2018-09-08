Gal Gadot Shares ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Gal Gadot shared a peek behind-the-scenes look at Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming Ralph Breaks the Internet, marking the Wonder Woman star’s first voiceover role.

Throwback to Recording Ralph Breaks the Internet ⏺️⏹️⏩ @wreckitralph pic.twitter.com/BxZ5svya9K — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) September 6, 2018

Gadot co-stars as Shank, a tough-as-nails racer not too dissimilar from the actress’ Fast and the Furious character Gisele.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Shank is amazing at driving cars and has this bad-girl vibe to her. But as the movie goes on you realize how fun, wise and warm she really is on the inside, which is what I like most about her,” Gadot said of her CG-animated Disney character after her role was revealed last month.

“There’s so much texture to her voice and so much living in her voice,” director and writer Phil Johnston said of Gadot in a statement. “If Ralph is Vanellope’s big-brother figure, we wanted a big-sister figure. We wanted someone that Vanellope would look up to, and Gal is definitely someone kids — and a lot of adults I know — aspire to emulate. I can’t imagine anyone else embodying that part.”

The burly Ralph (John C. Reilly), former “bad guy” of 8-bit video game Fix-It Felix, and rebel Sugar Rush racer-slash-princess Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) encounter the doesn’t-like-to-lose Shank when they participate in the dangerous Slaughter Race, where Shank dominates as a street racer with her customized, tricked-out vehicle.

“She is the coolest character in this world of Slaughter Race,” director Rich Moore said. “Shank’s lived a lot, she’s seen a lot, yet she’s got nothing but kindness in her heart — that’s the duality of that character.”

The Wreck-It Ralph sequel sees the pair exposed to the internet for the first time, and it’s there they come across the ‘Oh My Disney’ hub — a real-life website home to all things Disney. There Ralph and Vanellope will experience crossovers and cameos galore as audiences see, for the first time ever, the worlds of Marvel, Star Wars, the Muppets, Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios all co-existing within steps of one another.

Starring John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, Taraji P. Henson, Alan Tudyk, Jane Lynch, Jack McBrayer, and Ed O’Neill, Ralph Breaks the Internet opens November 21.