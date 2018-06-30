‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Cast In Vin Diesel’s ‘Bloodshot’

Vin Diesel’s upcoming Bloodshot movie just added another actor to the cast, adding some Game of Thrones firepower.

Game of Thrones’ Johannes Haukur Johannesson is joining the Valiant project as one of the film’s villains, though it isn’t known which character he’ll be playing at this time (via The Wrap). The actor is best known for playing Lem in Game of Thrones but also will be starring in the upcoming film Alpha and the Netflix series The Innocents.

Johannesson joins a cast that includes Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island), Talulah Riley (Westworld), Alex Hernandez (Hemlock Grove), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex), and Sam Heughan (Outlander), though no details are available in regards to what roles they are playing.

Dave Wilson will be directing the film, which is expected to start principal photography this July. Neal Moritz (Fast and Furious) will be producing, while Dan Mintz (DMG Entertainment) will be on as executive producer. The film is currently being written by Valiant scribe Eric Heisserer.

The upcoming Bloodshot film will be the first of Valiant’s characters to be featured in a big-budget feature film, and is described as reminiscent “of the classic 1980s tentpoles like Robocop, Terminator, and Total Recall.” The character did previously appear in live-action though in Bat in the Sun’s Ninjak Vs. The Valiant Universe, which had Jason David Frank in the fan-favorite role.

Bloodshot is a super soldier created by Project Rising Spirit, a secret government organization that is not very altruistic. Bloodshot was injected with special nanites that give him a variety of powers, including an insane healing factor and the ability to change his skin to match his surroundings, giving him automatic camouflage. He’s also quite skilled with just about every type of weapon, and can also dish out damage in hand to hand combat.

The character was created in 1992 by Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton. Since his debut, he’s received a modern reinvention thanks to the Valiant brand being relaunched in 2012.

Bloodshot is slated for release sometime in 2020.