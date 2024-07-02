Superman: Christopher Reeve’s Son to Cameo in James Gunn’s DC Reboot

James Gunn’s Superman reboot is about to pay tribute to the character’s onscreen legacy. On Tuesday, reports confirmed that Will Reeve, the youngest son of iconic Clark Kent / Superman actor Christopher Reeve, is set to make a cameo appearance in Superman. Reeve, who is a real-life journalist and ABC News correspondent, will play a television reporter in the film, which is set to help kickstart the new DC Universe from Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios. Fans had speculated about Reeve’s potential involvement in Superman after set photos surfaced online showing him and Gunn on the film’s Cleveland, Ohio set.

Superman‘s Cast and Crew

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Written and directed by Gunn, Superman will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.

Christopher Reeve Documentary

This news of Will Reeve’s cameo arrives amid an ongoing celebration of Christopher Reeve’s legacy, which included portraying Superman across multiple films in the 1970s and 1980s. DC Studios is helping distribute an upcoming documentary about Reeve, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, which will get a limited theatrical release later this year.

“I saw the stunningly beautiful documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story a couple weeks ago,” Gunn said in a statement when the acquisition was announced. “It emotionally floored me. Peter & I knew DC Studios needed to be involved & I’m grateful to Peter & our WBD family at Warner Bros, HBO, CNN & Max having worked so hard to acquire it. It’s a wonderful film by wonderful filmmakers not only for people like me who love Reeve’s work but for everyone.”

Superman is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.

