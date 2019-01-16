Original ‘Ghostbusters’ Actors Break Silence on New ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie

Today the world got a major movie surprise, when director Jason Reitman dropped the first teaser trailer for Ghostbusters 3, the long-awaited sequel to the original Ghostbusters movies. Now Ghostbusters fans are getting another major thrill, as the cast of the original film are breaking silence and officially revealing their involvement with the project!

Check out the original Ghostbusters cast members throwing their support behind promoting this first trailer for Ghostbusters 3:

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you need a tune-up, you know who to call #GB20 //t.co/qh0byw7MYA //t.co/cxEwPTwehw — Dan Aykroyd (@dan_aykroyd) January 16, 2019

Bigger than a 100-ft marshmallow man! //t.co/KG7l9Rv4HQ “@dan_aykroyd: If you need a tune-up, u know who 2 call #GB20 //t.co/pvs1l5Nze9“ — Ernie Hudson (@Ernie_Hudson) January 16, 2019

Those tweets come from actors Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson, who played Dr. Raymond Stantz and Winston Zeddemore (respectively) in the original 1984 film. The only cast members missing are Harold Ramis who passed away in 2014, and Bill Murray, who is pretty much a ghost himself when it comes to social media presence.

For all those Ghostbusters fans out there this is all the endorsement needed to get excited about this project, which will bring in Ivan Reitman’s son Jason as director. As Reitman has teased:

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Reitman said. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

Reitman is keeping the new film’s story a secret, not spilling any details about the screenplay he co-wrote with Gil Kenan in early interviews:”This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present,” Reitman said. “We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet.”

Sony has the film Ghostbusters 3 for Summer 2020, as indicated by the teaser, and the studio’s plan is to begin shooting sometime in the next few months.