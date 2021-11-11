Ghostbusters: Afterlife Hasbro Toys Revealed

This morning, Sony Pictures released a new trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, revealing more info about the situation surrounding the family of the late Dr. Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis). The new generation of Ghostbusters includes Lucky (Celeste O'Connor), Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), Podcast (Logan Kim) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), and Hasbro has released details on their Ghostbusters Plasma Series figures. They've also suited up the three original Ghostbusters for a new Plasma Series wave. Indeed, Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Raymond Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) are back in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and older versions of their characters are represented with new Plasma Series figures. Apparently, these 6-inch figures will include Build-A-Ghost pieces that will form a Sentinel Terror Dog figure. In addition to the Ghostbusters Plasma Series wave, Hasbro also announced a Nerf Mini-Puft Popper, Clue Game, RV Ghost Trap, and Fright Feature Figures based on the upcoming film - images are available in the gallery below. All of these items are expected to launch in the fall, presumably ahead of the Ghostbusters: Afterlife debut in theaters on November 11th. Pre-orders were not live at the time of writing, but we would expect that to change in the coming days. New details and pre-order links be added to this article when they become available - stay tuned. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Also starring Paul Rudd, Bokeem Woodbine, Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim, Sony Pictures’ Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in theaters on November 11.

GHOSTBUSTERS PLASMA SERIES GHOSTBUSTERS AFTERLIFE FIGURES (Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/ Available: Fall 2021) The premium, collectible Ghostbusters figures that fans love is back in time for the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife film with the first wave of the GHOSTBUSTERS Plasma Series Afterlife Figures from Hasbro! Inspired by the latest film coming to theaters in November 2021, this highly poseable collection of action figures features premium design, detailing, and articulation that embody the quality and realism Ghostbusters fans expect with Hasbro’s Plasma Series. Each 6-inch scale action figure comes with film-inspired accessories, including new ‘Build-A-Ghost’ pieces for select figures that form a Sentinel Terror Dog figure. prevnext

GHOSTBUSTERS PLASMA SERIES GHOSTBUSTERS AFTERLIFE FIGURES ORIGINAL CAST prevnext

SENTINEL TERROR DOG prevnext

GHOSTBUSTERS MINI-PUFT POPPER (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $20.99 / Available: Fall 2021) Mini-Puft popping action is back with the GHOSTBUSTERS Mini-Puft Popper from Hasbro and NERF! Inspired by the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife film, kids can imagine themselves as part of the Ghostbusters team undergoing eerie encounters with this must-have roleplay gear. The GHOSTBUSTERS Mini-Puft Popper comes with three soft foam Puft Popper projectiles inspired by the mischievous Mini-Puft characters from the 2021 film for ghost-poppin’ action and adventure. prevnext

CLUE: GHOSTBUSTERS EDITION GAME (Ages 8 and up / Approx. Retail Price: $20.99 / Available: Fall 2021)

A team of paranormal eliminators will be racing to a mysterious farmhouse in the Ecto-1 to roast some ghosts and solve mysteries in the new Clue: Ghostbusters Edition Game. Inspired by the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife film, players will experience a suspenseful game of "whodunit" with artwork and characters inspired by the iconic Ghostbusters franchise. By moving from location to location, narrowing down the possibilities, and through the process of elimination, players will figure out who the leader is, how to trap it, and where it will appear. Paranormal cards add teamwork to the game, letting players team up to battle a ghost or get closer to the truth. Once an accusation is made, players must check the Tobin's Spirit Guide card sleeve to see if they are right, with the correct accusation winning the game. prevnext

GHOSTBUSTERS RC RTV GHOST TRAP (Ages 6 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $41.99 / Available: Fall 2021)

The ghost trap has been reinvented! Inspired by the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie, kids can now imagine hunting and grabbing spooky ghosts on the run as part of the Ghostbusters team with the GHOSTBUSTERS RC RTV Ghost Trap toy from Hasbro! The remote control allows the RTV Ghost Trap toy to drive forwards, backward, and perform smooth j-hook turns. When moving in reverse, the trap will open, and a Muncher ghost figure will pop out and try to escape! prevnext