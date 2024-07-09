Gladiator II: Character Posters Featuring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and More Released

Gladiator 2 has some new character posters for all the new and returning characters from Ridley Scott’s upcoming movie. The trailer for Gladiator 2 has finally premiered and the Internet is feasting on the new images from the movie. Upon the first photos of Denzel Waszhington in his film hitting the timeline, there were some strong reactiosn to what the plot of Gladiator 2 would be. (There’s also Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal fighting in leather armor for those who are so inclined…) Stranger Things Darling Joseph Quinn’s look as one of the new emperors has to seen to be believed. Red hair just looks bizarre on Eddie Munson.

Still, these new character posters works wonders in teasing all of the carnage to come in this movie. If there’s one thing that Ridley Scott is known for it’s that the action sequences are not going to hold back. A lot of fans cheered when their favorite actors were announced for Gladiator 2. But, now they’re left wondering if they’ll even make it through half of the movie. One thing is for sure, we’re in for a wild ride when Gladiator 2 hits theaters. Keep scrolling for more of the character posters from the upcoming movie!

Paul Mescal is Lucius.

What Is Gladiator 2 About?

Pedro Pascal is Marcus Acacius.

“From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.”

The cast for Gladiator 2 includes Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington. David Scarpa penned the screenplay and Peter Craig helped craft the story. Producing the return to Ancient Rome are Ridley Scott, Douglas Wick, Lucy Fisher, Michael Pruss and David Franzoni.

Denzel Washington is Macrinus.

Ridley Scott Is Excited To Revisit Gladiator

Connie Nielsen is Lucilla.

This project was announced a while ago. For Scott, returning to one of his most beloved films was a bit of a tall task. He told Deadline that his team really had to get in the lab to ensure that Gladiator 2 would live up to expectations. The initial reactions to Denzel Washington’s casting and images of Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal as main characters help show that they are on the right track with this legacy sequel.

“I love doing period films. I love the research. I love to create sort of smells of the period,” Scott said back then. “I think what we did with the first Gladiator…I don’t like being critical of other things that have happened before, but I wasn’t the biggest fan of Hollywood Roman epics, honestly. They felt artificial and so, when I was asked to consider a script, the script was not very good. But the person who gave it to me said, I want to show you one thing, and he picked up an illustration, this is true, it’s called For Those About to Die by Gérôme. He holds it up.”

Joseph Quinn is Emperor Geta.

“It’s a picture of this big painting of the Coliseum, and in the corner there is this guy, about to tuna fork this poor bastard. He’s got this thing in his neck, and he’s looking up for permission to kill. I went, bloody hell, that’s never been done properly before. Never. I said, I’ll do it. He said you will? I said yes. Did you want to read the script? I said no, and we went off and hit the ground running around the table, and evolved the new material.”

Fred Hechinger is Emperor Caracalla.

Do you like this new look at Gladiator?