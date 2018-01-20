‘Godzilla: King Of Monsters’ Actor Says It Will Have An Ending You Will Not Forget

Godzilla will be far from the only monster in the sequel, and that will lead to quite an epic final scene.

Actor O’Shea Jackson is looking forward to fans seeing what they’ve cooked up for the Godzilla sequel, which is titled Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Jackson is a big fan of the franchise and revealed just what fans can expect from the anticipated project, including one of Godzilla’s biggest villains.

“Well as a Godzilla fan I know that I was shocked to find out that the second movie has King Ghidorah,” Jackson told Collider. “Like King Ghidorah is the Godzilla bad guy. Like a three-headed golden dragon that shoots lightning is going to be in the movie that I’m in? Spazzing. And we got Mothra, we got Rodan, and we got King Ghidorah all in the same film. In the last scene, between Godzilla and King Ghidorah, I promise you, you will never forget in your life, and as a nerd, I am foaming at the mouth to get in like the editing room or something. No one’s answering my calls! Mike Dougherty where are you? Godzilla will be the number one movie dude, it’s a home run that I’m waiting for.”

Jackson also issued a challenge to Godzilla’s next opponent, which will be King Kong. “The way that him and Ghidorah fight, you’ll never…Kong better bring some s***,” Jackson said.

Those are pretty tall words, but we’re sure Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah will more than deliver.

You can get a taste of what’s in store from the official description below.

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is slated to hit theaters on March 22, 2019.