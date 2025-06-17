Godzilla Minus One Sequel Reportedly to Start Filming Sooner Than You Think

Godzilla Minus One was the most successful Godzilla film in the history of Toho’s 70 year long film franchise, and it looks like filming on its sequel is reportedly going to get started sooner than you think. Godzilla Minus One was released as the first new Godzilla film of Japan’s Reiwa era, and a celebration of the 70th anniversary of the franchise overall. It was not only massively successful with its initial release in Japan, but the film went on to take over the rest of the world as well and won some big awards across multiple countries in the process.

Godzilla Minus One was so successful that Toho quickly announced that writer and director Takashi Yamazaki was returning to work on a follow up film, but few details have been given so far about what fans could expect to see from the new film. That could change sooner than expected as listings spotted on a film production recruitment site have seemingly revealed that filming for the next film will begin as early as this August. So fans might get this new film sooner than we ever thought.

Godzilla Minus One Sequel Could Be Filming Soon

According to listings on the website for the 2025 Agency for Cultural Affairs-commissioned “Film Staff Development Project,” Godzilla Minus One’s sequel is one of the many productions that is opening up to a select few interns in some key areas so that they can better learn the film production process. But the important thing to note on their website is that they seemingly list an “Early August to late December 2025” acceptance period window. It’s not clear if this means they will just be accepting applicants through this period, or if they will be actively filming so take this with a grain of salt. But it’s a clear sign that production is moving forward either way.

Toho first announced that a new follow up film to Godzilla Minus One was in the works last Fall, so this would be a very quick return to production for such a massive project. But it also makes a lot of sense as Godzilla Minus One has been the biggest hit in Toho’s overall history. When combined with Toho’s plans to invest at least a billion dollars into expanding Godzilla into more avenues and projects in the future, it does also seem to indicate that movement on a sequel would be faster than you would think as well.

What We Know About Godzilla Minus One’s Sequel So Far

When Toho announced a new Godzilla Minus One film was in the works, it was confirmed that Takashi Yamazaki would be returning to write and direct the new project. A release window or date has yet to be set for the new sequel as of the time of this publication, and it hasn’t even been fully confirmed whether or not it’s going to be a direct sequel either or introduce a brand new Godzilla. “We’re going to be shooting a new Godzilla movie!…I’m here to tell you that I can’t announce any more about the new film,” Yamazaki stated when the film was first announced.

“I’m really happy to see this excitement. I’m also happy that there are so many children here. Godzilla has gradually become something for adults, so the fact that there are more children as fans and that the next generation is growing is really good for Godzilla‘s future,” Yamazaki continued. The director even famously turned down other projects in anticipation of the new Godzilla film too, “Godzilla Minus One went a little too well, and a lot of hurdles have come up. Thinking about it, I feel like this might be the worst draw…I started receiving all kinds of great [film] offers…I can’t tell you what offers they were. I turned them down, crying tears of blood, because they were making a new Godzilla movie.”