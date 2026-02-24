Godzilla Crossover Spawns the Most Terrifying Fusion

Godzilla has really been making the rounds a lot these days. Later this week, the King of the Monsters is set to return to Apple TV with the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters hitting the screen. On the comic book front, the Lizard King has recently come face-to-face with the Marvel Universe and is planning to take on Sega’s fast blue mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog. Beginning last November, IDW Publishing decided to pit the popular kaiju against the Heroes in a Half-Shell known as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and the grand finale is planned to focus on a scary new fusion.

In the build-up to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Godzilla’s final issue, IDW has shared a new preview highlighting that quite a few characters are performing their own version of Dragon Ball’s fusion dance. Leonardo is fusing with Godzilla, Raphael is fusing with Rodan, Michaelangelo is fusing with Ghidorah, and Donatello is fusing with Jet Jaguar to create some wild combinations. These fusions will be needed as the Shredder is creating a fusion of his own with Mechagodzilla, creating a terrifying new creature of destruction dubbed “Mechashredder.” Kaiju and turtle fans alike can expect this grand finale to arrive on April 1st this year.

Godzilla’s Latest Turtle Crossover

idw publishing

For those who haven’t been following this new comic book crossover, the turtle brothers are having quite the issue in attempting to stop Godzilla’s reign of destruction. In the latest issue, issue #3, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, and Splinter have made their way to Japan in an attempt to take down the King of the Monsters. In blending these two universes, the Turtles are learning all about Godzilla’s lore and the various giant beasts he’s fought in the past. On top of this, the Heroes in a Half Shell’s villains are upgrading themselves.

In the face of the lizard king fighting against mankind, Shredder and Kang have transformed Bebop and Rocksteady into kaiju. With Donatello learning the history of Jet Jaguar and the turtles’ allies discovering the egg of Mothra, things are heating up as the mini-series has two more issues before it reaches its end. Luckily, this kaiju-centric crossover is far from the only comic book fusion that has taken place for the King of the Monsters.

As mentioned earlier, Godzilla has fought against the heroes of the Marvel Universe in multiple issues in recent months, though the lizard king has also had many more crossovers thanks to IDW. The Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers fought against the popular kaiju, and the Justice League attempted to bring down Godzilla themselves. This year will see the release of a comic series pitting Godzilla against Sonic the Hedgehog, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Sega’s Moebius residents will get kaiju upgrades of their own. While many of these crossovers might never be animated, the comic book world seemingly has few restrictions when it comes to these universe-shattering fusions.

