Guillermo del Toro Wins Academy Award for Best Director for ‘The Shape of Water’

It looks like congratulations are in order for Guillermo del Toro. The famed director and screenwriter just picked up an Academy Award for Best Director thanks to The Shape of Water.

Tonight, the 90th Academy Awards honored del Toro with the coveted directing honor. The creator was up against talent like Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig. del Toro pulled out the win with The Shape of Water, a critically acclaimed feature that garnered 13 total nominations tonight.

This is the first Academy Award win for del Toro though he has been nominated before. In 2007, the director was up for Best Original Screenplay for his work on El Laberinto del Fauno. The Shape of Water was up for that same award tonight, but the honor went to Get Out by Jordan Peele instead.

Guillermo Del Toro #Oscar for best director. “I am an immigrant,” he said listing other immigrant artists in the audience. “The best thing our industry does is to help erase the lines in the sand when the world tries to make them deeper.” pic.twitter.com/m1ibHPvpIX — Raw Story (@RawStory) March 5, 2018

Fans are not surprised to hear about del Toro’s exciting win. The Shape of Water has been a critical darling since it was released. The film has earned several major awards outside of the Oscars from organizations like BAFTA, Critics’ Choice, and the Golden Globes.

Taking to the stage, del Toro accepted his Oscar with a very touching speech. He thanked the audience and touched upon his immigrant roots.

“The best thing our industry does is to help erase the lines in the sand when the world tells us to make them deeper,” del Toro said. The director then thanked his team and the crew behind The Shape of Water for seeing the insane pitch he made in 2014 all the way through.

If you have not seen The Shape of Water yet, the film is playing in select theaters still. You can also read up on its official synopsis below:

“Elisa is a mute, isolated woman who works as a cleaning lady in a hidden, high-security government laboratory in 1962 Baltimore. Her life changes forever when she discovers the lab’s classified secret — a mysterious, scaled creature from South America that lives in a water tank. As Elisa develops a unique bond with her new friend, she soon learns that its fate and very survival lies in the hands of a hostile government agent and a marine biologist.”

