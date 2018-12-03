Guillermo del Toro Reveals the Type of Marvel Movie He Would Do

In a move that feels like a personal attack against the entire cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Guillermo del Toro says he’d be willing to get back into the superhero movie game… under one condition.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, del Toro gave a master class earlier this week at the Marrakech Film Festival, where he discussed topics from his upcoming, dark Pinocchio remake to the current political climate. However, the real hot gos comes from his comment on the possibility of dipping his toes back into the wide world of comics.

“I’m not interested in superheroes that aren’t monsters. I’m not interested in anyone who looks good,” he joked.

The director is famous for focusing on the macabre, with his most recent romantic adventure about a lady janitor and amphibious creature, The Shape of Water, winning Best Picture at the Oscars earlier this year.

While we know the director wasn’t really trashing the undeniably attractive cast of the MCU, we do find it hard to believe he would be interested in making a superhero film with Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans‘ dashing mugs dominating the screen.

The director’s biggest claim to comic book movie fame was 2004’s Hellboy, which starred Ron Perlman in the titular role. We can definitely see how someone with Hellboy‘s features would be more of del Toro’s speed.

The director also helmed Blade II back in 2002, and while Wesley Snipes also has a pleasant face to look upon, del Toro’s monster craving was likely satisfied with the Reapers and vampires that dominated the rest of the film.

Once upon a time (well, 2013, to be exact), the director was trying to get Justice League Dark made, recently revealing on Twitter that his script for the film was completed. The news of how close we almost came to getting this film is certainly disappointing to DC and del Toro fans alike.

del Toro might only be interested in monsters, but that leaves plenty of available material for the director to work with. Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo already exist, so we’ve had our satisfying share of handsome heroes.

While his future with comic book movies remains unclear, the creator has plenty of projects in the works to satiate his many fans. An untitled documentary about director Michael Mann is currently in production while six other projects are in development, including a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde film.

del Toro’s Pinocchio is expected to hit theaters in 2021.