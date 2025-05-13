Halle Berry Doesn’t Hold Back About James Bond Jinx Spinoff Movie (& She’s Right)

Halle Berry fielded a lot of questions at the Cannes Film Festival this week, and when it came to the James Bond franchise, she was unapologetically blunt. Berry played the “Bond girl” Giacinta Johnson, a.k.a. Jinx in the 2002 movie Die Another Day, and at the time there was even talk of a spinoff movie focusing on her character. The James Bond franchise is in a state of metamorphosis right now as MGM has been merged with Amazon Studios, but Berry told Variety that she still doesn’t know if a Jinx spinoff is likely to happen — though she’d be glad if it came together. She also didn’t throw her support behind the idea of a female James Bond.

“I don’t know if 007 should be a woman,” Berry said at Cannes this week. As for the Jinx spinoff, she said “there was a time that that could have happened. Probably should have happened. I would have loved for that to happen.”

The potential spinoff was big news back in the early-aughts, as it would have been a huge change for the Bond franchise at the time. According to a report by Variety at the time, MGM was looking for a spinoff that could be serialized, and serve as a “Winter Olympics” that came out during off years for the main series. In addition to Jinx, they considered a series about Wai Lin, the Bond girl played by Michelle Yeoh in the 1997 film Tomorrow Never Dies.

At the time, insiders said that the long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson of Eon Productions were not happy about this spinoff idea, while MGM was pushing for it. Ultimately, the studio opted for a “soft reboot” of James Bond when Daniel Craig took over the role in 2006. However, now that Amazon is at the wheel, there’s a sense that many old possibilities are back on the table for this franchise. Some have wondered if the spinoff idea will be explored again, but so far there’s nothing concrete to report, and Berry isn’t sharing anything about it either.

The greater question at this point is who will take over the role of Bond next. Craig wrapped up his tenure back in 2021, and there have been no new Bond movies since. The franchise’s future is one big question mark right now, but it’s unlikely Amazon will let it lie dormant for too long.