Halle Berry Wraps Filming on ‘John Wick 3’

Production on John Wick 3: Parabellum is starting to slow down as cast members have begun to finish filming their scenes to the John Wick threequel. The biggest star that’s finished to date is actor Halle Berry, who shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram page signifying the end of her role on the film.

Berry called her time on the set of John Wick 3 a “memorable experience” before thanking the people of Morocco — the location much of the movie’s production has taken place — for letting them film on location in their country.

Berry announced her involvement earlier this year as she posted an image of a note written on the letterhead of The Continental hotel — a primary location involved in the John Wick franchise — reading “See you next year, Mr. Wick.”

When John Wick 3 rolls around, Berry will portray an assassin named Sofia, who’s previously been described as a “woman on a mission.”

Parabellum will be directed by Chad Stahelski, with a script from Derek Kolstad, Chris Collins & Marc Abrams, and Shay Hatten. In addition to star Keanu Reeves and Berry, the film will see Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, and Ruby Rose reprise their roles from previous films. New additions to the franchise include Asia Kate Dillon, Anjelica Huston, Mark Dacascos, and Jason Mantzoukas.

The full synopsis for John Wick 3 can be found below.

“John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons … he’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: Taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s “excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all services, and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.”

John Wick 3: Parabellum hits theaters on May 17, 2019.