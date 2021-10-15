Halloween Kills Star Jamie Lee Curtis Calls the Film a "Masterpiece"

✖

Jamie Lee Curtis starred as Laurie Strode in the debut Halloween, going on to reprise her role in five different sequels, including the upcoming Halloween Kills, so for the actress to claim that the upcoming film is a "masterpiece," it comes from a figure whose passion for and connection to the franchise rival no other. While many of the films in the series, whether Curtis starred in them or not, have focused on relatively intimate games of cat and mouse, with Michael Myers stalking his prey, the new film is set to expand the terror to show how the community of Haddonfield, Illinois copes with the chaos seen in 2018's Halloween.

"The next one involves when you take that [the 2018 Halloween] was about Laurie's trauma, right? It was focused on Laurie Strode, but there are a lot of other people that had the result of Michael Myers in 1978," Curtis described of the film to SiriusXM's Jess Cagle. "And we brought back all of those people. So Kyle Richards, who played the little girl Lindsey came back, we have the character of Tommy where there are other characters, Marion, the nurse, all of the people that suffered the trauma and the Halloween Kills movie is about a mob. So what I will tell you is that what we were seeing around the country of the power of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that's what the movie is. The movie is about a mob."

She continued, "And so it's very interesting because it takes on what happens when trauma infects an entire community. And we're seeing it everywhere with the Black Lives Matter movement. We're seeing it in action and Halloween Kills weirdly enough, dovetailed onto that proceeded it, it was written before that occurred, so when you see it, it's a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group, it's really, really, really intense. It's a masterpiece."

Curtis isn't the only one to heap immense praise onto the sequel, with director and co-writer of the original Halloween, John Carpenter, also praising the efforts of the filmmakers earlier this year.

“It’s the quintessential slasher film,” Carpenter previously shared with the Fantasia Film Festival. “It is so intense … oh, my God … it even stuns me how incredible it is. [Director] David [Gordon Green] just did a great job. Can’t wait to have you see it.”

Halloween Kills is slated to hit theaters on October 15, 2021 and Halloween Ends will hit theaters on October 14, 2022.

