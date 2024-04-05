Adam Sandler Confirms He's Working on Happy Gilmore 2 for Netflix

Happy Gilmore star Adam Sandler delivered his own update about the movie's sequel this week. During an interview promoting Spaceman on Netflix, the comedian spoke to Dan Patrick on his sports radio show. They discussed Christopher McDonald sharing news of the movie's development with The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima over at Cleveland Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan. Sandler joked, "I was like, that's right, he's the bad guy!" He also teased Carman and Lima as "two disc jockeys" for their role in the Happy Gilmore sequel news getting out. But, Sandler did not deny the project was happening. In fact, he told Patrick a lot about where they are with getting Happy Gilmore 2 off the ground.

The reception to the news was positive online, a rarity in this day and age. "No no, it was nice. Very nice Danny, very nice. And, we're working on it. Me and Tim Herlihy are diligently trying to make a good reason for everyone to come and watch and have a good time. Netflix is excited about it. So, we're working on it. We've got some good ideas. You're definitely in it," Sandler told Patrick.

"Well, I'm shooting this movie that I'm in now, and when I get home, in a little while I call up Herlihy and we get in the room and jam and jam and jam. Now, we've been jamming, we have a million ideas already. We just gotta make it a movie," he revealed. "And, make sure we're excited about people enjoying it. It's important, we love Happy Gilmore, we don't want to let anybody down. People have talked about this for many years. In fact, I walked down the streets of London, they say 'When is 'Appy coming?' We're going to work hard and make sure it's good."

Happy Gilmore Is Coming Back

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

A lot of Happy Gilmore fans weren't expecting to get news about one of their favorite movies from a Cleveland sports podcast. But, that's the way the media ecosystem works in 2024. The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima on Cleveland Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan interviewed Christopher McDonald about a bunch of topics. But, when the questions of what he had coming down the pipeline came up, the star ended up breaking the Adam Sandler corner of the Internet.

"I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, 'McDonald, you're gonna love this,'" the actor told the hosts. "I said, 'What?' He says, 'How about that,' and he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2."

Later in the interview, he pointed out that fans had been asking for a follow-up for years now. McDonald added, "…he did show me that [script], and I thought, 'Well, that would be awesome.' So, it's in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!"

