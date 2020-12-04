Cinemark Coy in First Statement After WarnerMedia’s HBO Max Release Bombshell

Cinemark decided to weigh in on WarnerMedia’s decision to put all of its 2021 tentpole blockbusters on HBO Max the same day as theaters. The announcement sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment landscape as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. In this case, the movies would have had to adjust in some way as audiences can’t watch movies in theaters art the moment. AMC was very supportive of Wonder Woman 1984 heading to streaming on Christmas Day. But, it’s not like Cinemark can really hold out with how much revenue they’ve had to do without this year. All across the theater industry, there have had to be some compromises after things slowed to a halt in the spring of this year. Many viewers lamented the loss of the entire summer movie season, and were wishing that fall could bring all the surprises that were promised in the early stages of 2020. Now, they’re left to wonder if 2021 will be more kind, and it is hard to imagine it won’t be.

“In light of the current operating environment, we are making near-term booking decisions on a film-by-film basis,” they began. “At this time, Warner Bros. has not provided any details for the hybrid distribution model of their 2021 films.”

Warner Media actually had to explain to fans that the arrangement won’t be permanent. 2021 will be the only year for this kind of arrangement. Time will tell if 2022 will follow suit.

“We’re living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group,” WarnerMedia chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff said in a statement. “No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021.”

“With this unique one-year plan, we can support our partners in exhibition with a steady pipeline of world-class films, while also giving moviegoers who may not have access to theaters or aren’t quite ready to go back to the movies the chance to see our amazing 2021 films,” she continued. “We see it as a win-win for film lovers and exhibitors, and we’re extremely grateful to our filmmaking partners for working with us on this innovative response to these circumstances.”

