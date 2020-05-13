HBO Max Will Include Movies From Studios Other Than Warner Bros.

✖

HBO Max is set to launch later this month. Ahead of the streaming service's debut, WarnerMedia released a list of upcoming original programs set to debut this summer. The company also revealed movies from studios outside of the Warner Bros. Pictures family that will be included with the service at launch. These include some that are available via the HBO premium cable network. That includes the Alien movies, the American Pie Series, Anastasia, Babe, Die Hard, The Flintstones, In Bruges, The Indian in the Cupboard, Jaws, The Land Before Time series, Moulin Rouge!, and Teen Witch.

But others are coming straight to the HBO Max streaming service, from Paramount Pictures, Universal Studios, Sony Pictures, and 20th Century Studios. The full list of launch movies includes 2001: A Space Odyssey, An American in Paris, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Blood Diamond, Braveheart, Citizen Kane, Friday the 13th, Godzilla, Gone with the Wind, the Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night, the Lethal Weapon series, Monsters Vs. Aliens, A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, North by Northwest, Rebel without a Cause, Singin' in the Rain, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and V for Vendetta.

HBO Max is said to include 10,000 hours of "curated premium content" from WarnerMedia's library of brands. That includes Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, DC, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more. You can see trailers for the new Looney Tunes cartoons and Elmo's new late-night show, both coming to HBO Max.

Parent company AT&T has confirmed that AT&T subscribers will receive the service free on the day of launch. According to the press release, customers who subscribe to HBO through AT&T will get immediate access to HBO Max at no extra charge. Customers on select AT&T wireless, video, and internet plans will also have HBO Max included. They also say that almost all other AT&T customers can either get a special offer or upgrade to a plan or package that includes HBO Max.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring HBO Max and its incredible content to millions of our customers. Our top wireless, internet and video plans and packages now include your favorite shows and movies, all in one place with HBO Max - at no additional charge,” said Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO of AT&T Consumer. “AT&T has long been committed to ensuring our customers are connected and entertained, and HBO Max has something for everyone. It’s yet another step we’re taking to keep our customers connected to the world around them and the content they love.”

“With AT&T as a key distribution partner, we expect HBO Max to achieve an impressive level of scale and reach at launch,” said Bob Greenblatt, CEO of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. “As the product has taken shape over the last year, the partnership and dedication we have received from all across the AT&T organization has been invaluable. WarnerMedia Entertainment couldn’t be more proud to bring HBO Max to AT&T customers nationwide.”

HBO Max launches on May 27th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.