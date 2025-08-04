HBO Max Finally Streaming an Underrated Family Movie From 2022

Looking for your next film for family movie night? HBO Max has you covered! Every month the streamer grows its content catalog with dozens of new and returning TV series and movies, and August just brought one of the best and most underrated family films from recent years to the platform. Although the movie wasn’t considered a box office hit, with its October 2022 opening box office numbers falling short of expectations, the live-action animated musical, an adaptation of a best-selling children’s book, is beloved by fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new movie on HBO Max is Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Will Speck and Josh Gordon’s 2022 adaptation of Bernard Waber’s beloved children’s story of the same name. Blending live-action and animation with musical, the film centers around the Primm family following their move to New York. Struggling to adapt to his new school and friends, Josh Primm befriends a singing crocodile named Lyle. The film stars Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman, and Ego Nwodim, with Shawn Mendes providing Lyle’s singing voice on tracks like “Top of the World,” “Heartbeat,” and “Take a Look at Us Now.”

Play video

The move hit theaters in October 2022, taking a bit out of its opening box office weekend with $11.5 million. The film went on to gross $111 million worldwide, and was overall well-received by critics and fans alike. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile was even nominated for Best Family Movie at the 2023 Movieguide Awards and Best Digital – Animation/Family at the 2023 Golden Trailer Awards.

Rated fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 71% critics score and 93% audience score, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is a perfect watch for the entire family, offering a relatable story, catchy tunes, and charming characters. Although it may not have been the biggest family movie of 2022, a year that also saw the release of Turning Red, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Pinocchio, the movie was described by viewers as “a great movie guaranteed to make anyone smile.”

New on HBO Max

We may only be a few days into August, but HBO Max’s streaming library is bursting with new titles. In addition to the Monday arrival of Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, dozens of titles made their way to the streaming platform on Friday to mark the start of the month. See the full list of August 1st HBO Max arrivals below.

Alien: Covenant

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Couples Retreat (2009)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Enter the Warrior’s Gate

Final Destination Bloodlines

Get a Job (2016)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 203 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 244 (HGTV)

It Happened in Brooklyn

It’s Always Fair Weather

Jamboree!

Kung Fu Panda 2

Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1A

Lili

Macao

Madame Bovary (1949)

Madame Curie

Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Original, 2025)

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Millie

Miss Pinkerton

Mogambo

Mr. Skeffington

Mrs. Miniver (1942)

Mrs. Parkington

My Favorite Wife

Neptune’s Daughter (1949)

New Moon (1940)

Pride and Prejudice (1940)

Quo Vadis (1951)

Random Harvest

Roughshod

Rules Don’t Apply

Smarty

Stonewall

Storm over Wyoming

Survive the Night (2020)

The Last Time I Saw Paris

The Life of Vergie Winters

The Long, Long Trailer

The Nun (2018)

The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Racket (1951)

The Reluctant Debutante

The Water Diviner

Three on a Match

Till the End of Time

Two Weeks with Love (1950)

Union Depot

Unlocked (2017)

War on Everyone

Waterloo Bridge (1940)

Where Danger Lives

Yogi Bear (Movie)

You Hurt My Feelings