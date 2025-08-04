HBO Max Finally Streaming an Underrated Family Movie From 2022

Looking for your next film for family movie night? HBO Max has you covered! Every month the streamer grows its content catalog with dozens of new and returning TV series and movies, and August just brought one of the best and most underrated family films from recent years to the platform. Although the movie wasn’t considered a box office hit, with its October 2022 opening box office numbers falling short of expectations, the live-action animated musical, an adaptation of a best-selling children’s book, is beloved by fans.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The new movie on HBO Max is Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Will Speck and Josh Gordon’s 2022 adaptation of Bernard Waber’s beloved children’s story of the same name. Blending live-action and animation with musical, the film centers around the Primm family following their move to New York. Struggling to adapt to his new school and friends, Josh Primm befriends a singing crocodile named Lyle. The film stars Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman, and Ego Nwodim, with Shawn Mendes providing Lyle’s singing voice on tracks like “Top of the World,” “Heartbeat,” and “Take a Look at Us Now.”
The move hit theaters in October 2022, taking a bit out of its opening box office weekend with $11.5 million. The film went on to gross $111 million worldwide, and was overall well-received by critics and fans alike. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile was even nominated for Best Family Movie at the 2023 Movieguide Awards and Best Digital – Animation/Family at the 2023 Golden Trailer Awards.
Rated fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 71% critics score and 93% audience score, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is a perfect watch for the entire family, offering a relatable story, catchy tunes, and charming characters. Although it may not have been the biggest family movie of 2022, a year that also saw the release of Turning Red, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Pinocchio, the movie was described by viewers as “a great movie guaranteed to make anyone smile.”
New on HBO Max
We may only be a few days into August, but HBO Max’s streaming library is bursting with new titles. In addition to the Monday arrival of Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, dozens of titles made their way to the streaming platform on Friday to mark the start of the month. See the full list of August 1st HBO Max arrivals below.
Alien: Covenant
Barbershop (2002)
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Couples Retreat (2009)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Enter the Warrior’s Gate
Final Destination Bloodlines
Get a Job (2016)
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 203 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 244 (HGTV)
It Happened in Brooklyn
It’s Always Fair Weather
Jamboree!
Kung Fu Panda 2
Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1A
Lili
Macao
Madame Bovary (1949)
Madame Curie
Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Original, 2025)
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Millie
Miss Pinkerton
Mogambo
Mr. Skeffington
Mrs. Miniver (1942)
Mrs. Parkington
My Favorite Wife
Neptune’s Daughter (1949)
New Moon (1940)
Pride and Prejudice (1940)
Quo Vadis (1951)
Random Harvest
Roughshod
Rules Don’t Apply
Smarty
Stonewall
Storm over Wyoming
Survive the Night (2020)
The Last Time I Saw Paris
The Life of Vergie Winters
The Long, Long Trailer
The Nun (2018)
The Peanut Butter Falcon
The Racket (1951)
The Reluctant Debutante
The Water Diviner
Three on a Match
Till the End of Time
Two Weeks with Love (1950)
Union Depot
Unlocked (2017)
War on Everyone
Waterloo Bridge (1940)
Where Danger Lives
Yogi Bear (Movie)
You Hurt My Feelings