HBO Max’s New True Crime Release Is An Instant Streaming Hit

HBO Max has a successful track record of releasing great drama television shows, and its new true crime release was an instant success. HBO has a ton of great shows in its library, from classics like The Sopranos and Oz to more recent streaming series like The White Lotus and Welcome to Derry. When HBO announces it has a new show coming out, there is often excitement, and that can cause its new series to get some massive audience numbers, with viewers sticking around if the premiere pays off. There is also a considerable audience for true crime releases, so the new HBO Max series has a new hit on its hands.

Based on FlixPatrol, the new true crime series, The Secrets We Bury, has shot to the top of the HBO Max streaming most-watched movies chart, passing several holiday movies to top the list.

The Secrets We Bury Is the Most-Watched Movie on HBO Max

Image Courtesy of HBO Max

The Secrets We Bury is a true-crime documentary movie that hit Netflix on December 18, and it has shot to the top of the charts. The synopsis reads: “A Long Island family unravels a decades-old mystery around their father George Carroll’s disappearance, revealing a dark, complex story.” The documentary follows Mike Carroll as he tries to find his long-lost father. However, what he discovers threatens to tear the entire foundation of his family apart.

Directed by Patricia E. Gillespie, the true-crime documentary focuses on the secrets kept by several people. One interviewee, a woman in his 70s named Jean Kennedy, said she had kept the “secrets for a long time.” George Carroll disappeared in 1961, a married father of four, and it is his son who wants to know what happened to his dad. Jean turned out to be Mike’s sister, and what she reveals turns the family’s mysterious past into a horrific series of events.

The movie is still new enough that there are not many reviews from critics, nor are there enough audience reviews to add to its Rotten Tomatoes score. However, based on the fact that it sits at number one on HBO Max, expect that to change shortly. The one RT review currently available (via Culture Mix Online) states that the documentary is “slow paced” but a “fascinating” look at how ordinary citizens can find more information in their investigation than the police ever seemed willing to do. The story is also incomplete, as it reveals what happened to George, but there is no way to know the how or why.

The HBO Top 10 movies are an interesting mix of films. After The Secrets We Bury, the following three films are holiday movies, with Christmas with the Kranks, Elf, and The Polar Express. Following this are the Rob Reiner movies This is Spinal Tap and Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. Up next is one more Christmas movie, with National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. The last three movies on the list are Flight Risk, The Conjuring: Last Rites, and Music Box: Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?

On the television series side, the number one streaming series is, in no surprise, IT: Welcome to Derry. Up next is Heated Rivalry and then the classic AMC television series, Mad Men, which is streaming on HBO Max right now.

