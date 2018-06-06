Ron Perlman On Whether He’d Cameo In The Hellboy Reboot

It’s been some time since Hellboy slunk into theaters, but the BPRD soldier will return to cinemas soon enough. Just don’t expect the star of Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy movies to cameo in the new series.

Over on Twitter, Ron Perlman was asked directly by a fan if he’d be up for a cameo in Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen. The actor, who suited up as Hellboy back in 2004 for the first time, had a rather blunt answer to give:

“When Hellboy freezes over.”

If you have kept up with all the news pertaining to the Hellboy reboot, then you will know the announcement was met with a bit of resistance. Fans of del Toro’s franchise were upset a reboot was ordered instead of giving the director his much-desired third film, and actor Jeffrey Tambor notably called out creator Mike Mignola on the issue. However, other stars like Perlman embraced Harbour and director Neil Marshall graciously as the pair moves forward with their project.

When Hellboy freezes over. https://t.co/3sCIkAJW7n — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 1, 2017

In fact, Perlman has even gone so far as to wish Harbour luck with his role as Hellboy. The actor told fans at Motor City Comic Con he wishes nothing but the best for the Stranger Things star.

“David Harbour is a good dude,” Perlman told the crowd. “I wish him nothing but the best when it comes to the retooling of HB.”

Still, it looks like Perlman is ready to leave Hellboy behind and not mix up his tenure with the reboot’s upcoming canon. The new franchise is slated to give Hellboy and his comrades a fresh slate, so it would be somewhat odd to see Perlman cameo. Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen will welcome a new era of Mignola’s story, and it is fine if Perlman would rather let his role with the series remain as is. The responsibility of bringing the Hand of Doom to life now falls onto Harbour’s broad shoulders, so here’s to hoping the actor is ready to bear its weight.

Mike Mignola created Hellboy back in 1993. Hellboy is a demon who was summoned by Nazi scientists but recovered as a child by the Allies and then raised by the head of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense. Hellboy eventually became a member of the BPRD and investigated supernatural occurrences and fought monsters.

The first live-action Hellboy movie premiered in 2004. Hellboy II: The Golden Army followed in 2008. In addition to Ron Perlman, the films starred Selma Blair, Jeffrey Tambor, Karel Roden, Rupert Evans, John Hurt, and Doug Jones. There is no word yet on when Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen will hit theaters.

Hellboy‘s blend of vintage pulp action and mystery, folklore, and Lovecraftian horror and fantasy has turned it into one of Dark Horse Comics’ best-known publications, spawning several spin-offs such as a BPRD series, Lobster Johnson, and a prequel series titled Hellboy and the BPRD. Mignola recently killed Hellboy himself but continued to tell his story in the after in the pages of the 10-issue Hellboy in Hell series. The expanded “Mignola-verse” offers plenty of material for an expanded film and television universe.

