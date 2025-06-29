Henry Cavill’s James Bond Casting Dream Is Over (& 007 Fans Are Devastated)

Amazon’s vision for the next era of James Bond has taken a bold – and for some, heartbreaking – step forward. A leaked shortlist for the iconic role reportedly includes Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi, Spider-Man star Tom Holland, and Where the Crawdads Sing’s Harris Dickinson, signaling a major shift in direction that seemingly puts the final nail in the coffin for long-standing fan favourites like Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, and perhaps most tragically, Henry Cavill.

On the back of Dune director Denis Villeneuve officially coming on board to direct the next 007 film, expectations have skyrocketed. Amazon, which acquired MGM and the Bond rights in 2021, has been vocal about its ambitions to expand the franchise beyond just the films, despite some nervousness from purists around the prospect of streaming spin-offs. More Bond, though very welcome, depends on them nailing the first hurdle, because everything still hinges on a singular actor. And this new wishlist suggests Amazon is ready to rewrite the archetype altogether.

Gone are the brooding, bruising thirty- and forty-somethings and in their place – if we are to believe the wishlist – actors in their twenties or just skimming thirty, offering franchise longevity and mass cross-platform appeal. It’s a blow for fans who’ve spent years championing a more classic Bond silhouette – one epitomized by Cavill’s barrel chest, imposing height, and traditional good looks. The news also dampens other fan-led campaigns for stars like Richard Madden or Regé-Jean Page, both of whom now appear out of contention if this shortlist holds.

Henry Cavill’s Name Has Been Persistently Linked With Bond

Henry Cavill’s Bond credentials are undeniable, and he’s been very publicly on record about his desire for the role. In a 2021 GQ interview, he said, “If Barbara [Broccoli] and Mike [G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity. At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond. It would be very, very exciting”. Casino Royale director Martin Campbell said he was excellent in his audition, but at 22, ironically, was too young. And now he’s seemingly too old.

Over the years, the campaign to see Cavill take on 007 has only grown louder. Viral Twitter threads, AI-generated mockups, fancasts, and TikToks have painted him as the ideal successor: capturing the right balance of suaveness and grit, a rare mix of modern charisma and an old fashioned energy. Fans pointed to The Man from U.N.C.L.E. as the closest we’ve come to seeing Cavill as Bond in all but name. His turn in Mission: Impossible – Fallout gave him the action chops, while The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare only reinforced his appeal as a more rugged, potentially slyly humorous Bond in the Connery or Dalton mold.

It’s no stretch to say Cavill has been auditioning for Bond on screen for the better part of a decade. But the franchise, now retooled under Amazon’s stewardship, may have evolved past him. And already, Cavill’s fans and advocates have come out vocally to criticize the decision to consciously overlook their favorite pick for 007.

X user Calley Tibbittz Collopy said “Henry Cavill is the best person alive to play Bond. Upon this fact I insist. If they do not cast Henry Cavill, they are insane.” Another user said “anything other than Henry Cavill is a crime”, and Chi on X said “why is Henry Cavill never in the running? He literally looks like James Bond was modeled after him!”

What Amazon’s Wishlist Says About the Future of Bond

The names on Amazon’s leaked shortlist point to a very specific kind of Bond: younger, more malleable, and likely to hold the role for a decade or more. Jacob Elordi is 27, Harris Dickinson 28, and Tom Holland, the youngest, is 28 later this year. To be fair to them, all three have a bit more of a boyish charm, and obviously score strongly in Gen Z/Q appeal, which is absolutely not what you’d ever have said would top the wishlist for previous Bonds.

That said, the strategy isn’t entirely without precedent, after all, Sean Connery was only 32 when Dr. No premiered. Daniel Craig, in contrast, was 38 in Casino Royale, but the physical toll of the role – and Craig’s own desire to exit – suggested that a younger actor would be more feasible long-term, especially with franchise ambitions that go beyond five films over 15 years.

Cavill, now 41, doesn’t fit that model, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise he’s not on the supposedly official wishlist. It’s not because he lacks the acting chops or somehow isn’t suitable, because he would be excellent, but because his age doesn’t align with Amazon’s roadmap. They want a Bond who can start young, build a new mythos, and maybe even cross into streaming territory. So let’s hope they’ve got room for an Alec Trevelyan style double agent villain, because we already know Cavill can do that.