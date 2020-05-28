8 DC Movies Henry Cavill's Superman Could Appear in Next

Shazam! 2 (Photo: WB / DC) As those who have seen Shazam! know, the film ends with a pretty endearing cameo from Cavill's Superman -- albeit without ever showing his face. Due to scheduling conflicts, the film ultimately used a body double in place of Cavill, but it still hinted that Billy Batson/Shazam and Freddy Freeman are pals with the Man of Steel. Now that the Shazam! family has officially been established on the big screen, it almost would be a shame to not see them fully interact with Cavill's Superman in some capacity.

Black Adam (Photo: WB / DC) Long before Cavill was even cast in Man of Steel, DC fans knew that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wanted to play Black Adam. In the years since, Johnson has openly acknowledged that he'd love to go toe-to-toe with Cavill's Superman, especially since the pair are friends in real life. While the Black Adam solo film is already set to introduce a medley of characters - including multiple members of the Justice Society of America - it certainly doesn't seem impossible for Cavill to cameo in the film, even as a post-credits scene.

Aquaman 2 (Photo: DC) At the moment, this one admittedly feels a bit out-of-the-box, in part because Superman and Aquaman barely interacted in the theatrical cut of Justice League. But now that the Snyder Cut is officially a reality, we could get a bit of an indication of Arthur Curry and Clark Kent's dynamic -- something that could very easily bleed over into Aquaman 2. While nearly no plot details are known about the Aquaman sequel, the film's global setting certainly could help weave in a Cavill cameo in some way.

The Suicide Squad (Photo: DC) This one also feels slightly unconventional, in part because The Suicide Squad wrapped principal photography just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, that hasn't stopped some from speculating that Superman could potentially cameo in some context. While there's no indication of what that context could even be, the idea of Cavill briefly crossing paths with the events of Squad would certainly be delightful. And c'mon, we'd love to see him interact with the likes of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller.

The Flash (Photo: Warner Bros.) While the mid-credits scene of Justice League - in which Superman and Barry Allen/The Flash race to figure out who's the fastest - reportedly wasn't part of Snyder's Cut of the film, it still shed a light on the pair's dynamic. As is the case with Aquaman, it's safe to assume that Barry and Clark's relationship will be explored more in the Snyder Cut, which certainly wouldn't rule out Superman flying down to Central City. With a new creative team of Andy Muschietti and Christina Hodson at the helm - and a new release date of June 2022 - there's a chance that The Flash solo movie could finally be getting off the ground, and it doesn't seem impossible that Cavill could be a part of it.

New Gods (Photo: DC COmics) As Snyder recently confirmed on social media, his full cut of Justice League will properly feature Darkseid and Apokolips, something that could tee up the upcoming New Gods movie in an interesting way. The film, which is set to be directed by Ava DuVernay, and is currently being written by DuVernay and comic writer Tom King, will follow an ensemble of characters in Apokolips, including Darkseid, Big Barda, and Mister Miracle. Depending on when the New Gods movie is set, an acknowledgment of Superman's history with Darkseid would be really compelling to see. Or, at very least, a scene between himself, Scott Free, and Barda would be a lot of fun.

Green Lantern Corps Yes, a Green Lantern Corps movie has been gestating at Warner Bros. for quite some time. But with Geoff Johns currently penning the script, fans are optimistic to see what form the project ultimately takes. Given the wide-ranging cosmic nature of the Corps itself - and the relationship between Clark and multiple Green Lanterns in the comics - it would be a lot of fun to see Superman join that film's roster in some way.