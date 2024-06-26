Here Trailer Reunites, De-Ages Tom Hanks and Robin Wright

Sony Pictures has released the first official trailer from Here, a new movie based on Richard McGuire's graphic novel of the same name, which reunites director Robert Zemeckis with his Forrest Gump stars, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. It also -- in keeping with Zemeckis's fascination with digital technology going back years now -- takes Hanks and Wright back to the age they were around the time of Forrest Gump, with this first image of the couple showing them off as a late 20s/early 30s couple with a whole life ahead of them. While Forrest Gump followed Hanks's titular character across decades of American history, Here will center on a single room, and the people who inhabit it over the course of decades.

The idea for Here started as a six-page story that ran in Raw in 1989. In 2010, Pantheon announced that a full-length graphic novel based on the concept would be released, and the book saw print in 2014.

You can see the trailer below.

Zemeckis, Hanks, and Here screenwriter Eric Roth each won Academy Awards for Forrest Gump, which ultimately took home 6 Academy Awards and was nominated for 13. It was the second consecutive Best Actor win for Hanks, who had taken home the trophy for Philadelphia the previous year. He has been nominated four other times.

Hanks previously starred in the graphic novel adaptation Road to Perdition, alongside Hollywood legend Paul Newman. In that film, a very young actor named Tyler Hoechlin played Hanks's son. Hoechlin would go on to appear in Teen Wolf before nabbing the role of Superman on Supergirl, which carried over to the Elseworlds and Crisis on Infinite Earths crossovers before Hoechlin got his own full-time Arrowverse gig on Superman & Lois.

The movie, which also stars Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly, and Michelle Dockery, will be in theaters on November 15. That will put it in competition with Red One, the Christmas action-comedy from Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. The following week, Gladiator 2 will arrive in theaters, so it's possible Here could be set up for a pretty solid opening couple of weeks, with lots of people in theaters but the big movies all aimed at one audience.

In 2006, acclaimed cartoonist Chris Ware wrote an essay on it in Comic Art #8, marking the first time since 1989 that the original short was reprinted in full.

In addition to Forrest Gump, Hanks and Zemeckis have collaborated on Finch, Cast Away, The Walk, The Polar Express, and Disney's live-action Pinocchio. CGI face modeling played a big role in The Polar Express, in which Hanks played multiple characters. The film was animated, but it certainly helped cement Zemeckis's interest in experimenting with CGI technology -- a fixation that would also play a role in projects like A Christmas Carol, Welcome to Marwen, and Pinocchio.