Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw Producer Responds to CinemaScore Rating

As one would expect, those involved with Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw are ecstatic with the film’s performance with audiences around the world. Earlier today, Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter to thank fans for their response to the film so far and now, producer Hiram Garcia is applauding fans for an A- CinemaScore, one of the highest in the Fast & Furious franchise.

“This means the world to us,” Garcia tweeted. “We have a main goal at @SevenBucksProd. Audience First! Seeing metrics like this lets us know we’ve done our job. Thrilled you guys are loving the movie! Have fun this weekend at @HobbsAndShaw & remember to stay through credits!”

Sure to be no coincidence, the Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes for the Johnson and Jason Statham-starring film is also one of the highest of the franchise, currently sitting at a ripe 91 percent rating. Critically speaking, the film has been a bit cooler, tallying a modest 67 percent Fresh rating.

Garcia runs Seven Bucks Productions, a production company founded by Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia in 2012. The studio produces every property Johnson stars in, from the latest iterations of Jumanji to Skyscraper and Jungle Cruise. The company also helped to produce Shazam! and is already on board for the Johnson-starring Black Adam film set in the DC Extended Universe. When ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis visited Hawaii for Hobbs & Shaw press, Garcia informed him Johnson’s take on Black Adam will end up being more complex than many fans might expect.

“You’re going to meet is you’re going to meet a character who’s going through a journey,” Garcia tells ComicBook.com. “He was created as a villain. And through the love of the fans and through some great writers and storytellers, he evolved into an antihero. The antihero is a character that we always loved and that we responded to. But we understand that there’s been many aspects to Black Adam through him. But ultimately this is a guy who, he does have a moral compass, as skewed as it may be. And ultimately he is a guy that everything has always been driven by his family and what happens to them and he is never opposed to unleashing hell when you cross him. So, I think when you add in those elements of that DNA, those are things we’re very aware of.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now in theaters. Fast & Furious 9 is currently scheduled to bow May 22, 2020.