Hobbs & Shaw Producer Hiram Garcia on Keanu Reeves Rumors

Ahead of the release of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, rumors surrounding the casting of a certain overarching villain swirled online. A report claimed that the film had cast Keanu Reeves, one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in 2019, for a secret behind-the-curtain villain role which would lead into a sequel for the spinoff franchise. However, the movie has been screened, and there is no Keanu Reeves. So, what happened here? Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw producer Hiram Garcia opened up about the rumor while talking to Comicbook.com.

“Look, when you’re dealing with a movie this big, there’s a ton of people raising their hands,” Garcia pointed out. “There’s a ton of possibilities. But for this movie, sure, [Reeves’] name was mentioned along within a lot of other names, but nothing was ever solidified. It’s just, again, this it’s a very big universe with… I mean, if you heard all the names that were mentioned, you’d be like, ‘Okay, this makes sense.’”

Reeves is a hot commodity right now. The actor is also tossed around by Marvel Studios for almost every movie they make, something Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed in our exclusive interview. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise see Reeves in the action-franchise opposite Johnson, considering Hobbs & Shaw was directed by David Leitch who also has his hands in the John Wick movies.

Hobbs & Shaw does offer up an abundance of star power, regardless. Not only are Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba headlining the film but there are some surprising cameos throughout the journey which are leaving audiences in stitches. As Johnson teased on social media, the cameos and a post-credits scene set up the future for their Hobbs & Shaw franchise.

“The fans are always the ones who decide [on sequels],” Garcia said. “And if there’s anything this business has taught you is you never get ahead of yourself. But if we’re so lucky and the fans receive it the way we think they will, that’s the goal. Look, there’s so many unbelievable characters in the Fast & Furious universe, but there’s only so much time in a Fast & Furious movie to get to know each of these characters. So our goal is to start to create an outlet where we can spin off these characters, let fans learn about the ones they love, and keep building it out. So if we’re lucky, this could be the beginning of something nice.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters this weekend.