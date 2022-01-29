It’s not a bunch of hocus pocus: the Sanderson sisters return this October on Disney+. Announcing a wrap on the straight-to-streaming sequel Hocus Pocus 2, producer Adam Shankman treated fans to confirmation of a release date: Halloween 2022. Nearly 30 years after the 1993 original film from director Kenny Ortega, the sister witches (again played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy) take flight in the highly anticipated Disney+ Original movie from director Anne Fletcher (27 Dresses, The Proposal). See the Instagram post announcing the news below.

“SISTAAAAAHHHHSSS! Aaaaand that’s a WRAP!!! #hocuspocus2 Congratulations to the amazing team @bettemidler @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy @567and8 @mrsleshem and the WHOOOOLLLEEEE cast and crew!!!” Shankman wrote, announcing the wrap of production on Instagram. “Coming to you #halloween #2022 on @disneyplus.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney announced the cast on Halloween, and filming on the sequel got underway in November with a first look at witchy trio Mary (Najimi), Sarah (Parker), and Winifred Sanderson (Midler) back from the dead.

Along with their returning Hocus Pocus co-star Doug Jones, who played restless zombie Billy Butcherson, the Sanderson Sister actors are joined by Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lilia Buckingham (Crown Lake), Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Stories), Froy Guiterrez (Cruel Summer), Sam Richardson (The Afterparty), Hannah Wadingham (Ted Lasso), and Tony Hale (Disney+’s The Mysterious Benedict Society).

29 years after Max (played by Omri Katz in the original movie) lit the Black Flame Candle, inadvertently reviving the Sanderson Sisters on Halloween night 1993, the witches seek revenge in present-day Salem. The youth-hungry witches again scheming to suck the lives out of children before sunrise, it’s up to teens Becca (Peak), Cassie (Buckingham), and Izzy (Escobedo) to stop the Sandersons.

“I’m excited about [the sequel], but I really think the main reason the movie worked was the Sanderson Sisters, those actresses in those roles, those performances. That, I think, is the key to that movie’s long life,” Hocus Pocus screenwriter Mick Garris previously told ComicBook when asked about the sequel penned by Jen D’Angelo (Workaholics, Young Rock). “It was only modestly successful when it came out, at best. And I think they are the reasons that it’s still around since it came out in 1993.”

Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming Halloween 2022 on Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.