6 Horror Movies on Disney+ That Go Against the House of Mouse’s Brand

Originally, Disney+ was mostly titles associated with the Disney brand, making it the perfect place for families to turn to for their favorite animated programs and similar fare. It also featured plenty of titles from the other studios under the Disney brand, making Disney+ a great place for Marvel or Star Wars fans to stream their favorite films and shows. However, with Disney+ and Hulu eventually crossing over, as well as Disney buying out other studios, like Fox, Disney+ grew in ways that are shocking when considering what the Disney brand often is.

Of course, Disney is more than just animation and family-friendly movies, but the name often conjures up those images to create a very strong brand association. However, log on to Disney+ and go to its horror movie section, and one may be surprised to see exactly what scary movies are included on the streaming platform.

American Psycho

Directed by Mary Harron, American Psycho is a great horror film, as well as a great satire that critiques the “yuppie” culture of the 1980s. Based on Bret Easton Ellis’ book of the same name, American Psycho stars Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, a businessman who wants to fit in while also satiating his blood lust, targeting, traumatizing and even killing women along the way. However, not everything is as it seems. American Psycho is far from what is expected from The House of Mouse, but it is a must-watch for any horror fan, with Bale delivering one of his best performances and a script blending dark comedy and horror expertly, leading to a movie relevant to this day — so much so that a new American Psycho movie adaptation is in the works.

Barbarian

A more recent film that’s found its way to Disney+ is Barbarian, one of the most surprising horror films from the past five years. This is a movie that is best seen knowing as little as possible, but it is fair to say this is far from the family-friendly films Disney is often known for. Barbarian is about a woman finding a strange man already occupying the home she is renting for the weekend. That alone would be a red flag, but there is so much more to this house than anyone could expect. Barbarian is a film that is a massive shock upon the first watch, and it gets better with every re-watch.

Crimes of the Future

Director David Cronenberg is known for his body horror films, like The Fly, Scanners and Videodrome, and these films are a far cry from the family-friendly movies that Disney is known and loved for. One of his latest films is Crimes of the Future, another body horror film. In it, the human race undergoes transformations and mutations, thus leading to the grotesque imagery Cronenberg is known for. Also true to his filmography, Crimes of the Future blends horror and sci-fi together for a unique, disturbing movie. It’s definitely a far cry from what one might expect to find on something connected to Disney.

Longlegs

Osgood Perkins’ latest film, The Monkey, is now in theaters, and it’s embracing a more comedic approach to the horror genre than his last movie, Longlegs. Starring Nicholas Cage as the titular serial killer, Longlegs is about Agent Lee Harker’s pursuit of a killer, uncovering occult ties that may be more than just superstition. Longlegs stands out as a crime thriller with its use of the occult, and it delivers on some haunting imagery and memorable performances. Cage in particular delivers a performance that would make even the most fearsome Disney villain terrified.

Skinamarink

One of the most unique horror movies from the past five years is Skinamarink. This experimental horror movie is mostly vibes, and haunting vibes at that. In it, two kids wake up to find their dad, as well as the doors and windows, missing trapping them in a new house of horrors. There is an analogue quality to this movie. It makes audiences feel like kids who’ve snuck out of their room to watch something they are not supposed to well past their bed time. That may even be the case for some kids who come across this film on Disney+.

Slotherhouse

Another surprising addition to Disney+ is Slotherhouse. Like Skinamarink, it’s shocking to see this film there because both are such niche horror movies, yet they found their way to one of the biggest streaming platforms out there. However, where Skinamarink is a experimental horror film, Slotherhouse is a straight-up B-movie with a wild premise. After college senior adopts a sloth for her sorority’s mascot, things go south as the sloth seems to be the connective tissue between a lot of murders. It’s a wild story and even wilder that you can find it on Disney+.