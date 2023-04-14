Tim Robbins Reveals What Howard the Duck Return Would Depend On (Exclusive)

With Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios pulled off the impressive feat of uniting three Spider-Man performers from various iterations of the character into one crossover event, while previous Marvel projects had defined boundaries between such figures. Having crossed this threshold, audiences are now wondering what other veterans from Marvel movies could return for a new project, even going as far back as 1986's Howard the Duck. Star of that film Tim Robbins recently weighed in on the notion, confirming that he isn't opposed to such a return, so long as a new project would embrace the rougher edges of the adult-orientated character. Until then, Robbins can be seen in the new Apple TV+ series Silo, which premieres on May 5th.

When asked by ComicBook.com about his interest in a Marvel return, Robbins joked, "Depends on the casting of the duck." Rather than exploring a family-friendly version of the character, Robbins requested, "I need that gruff guy. I need the cigar-chomping rude boy. That's what I want in Howard the Duck."

For many audiences, the Marvel Cinematic Universe films are considered the peak of what can be accomplished in the superhero genre, as Marvel Studios has delivered dozens of financial and critical hits over the last 15 years. Things weren't always this way, as the original Howard the Duck is more notable for being the first feature-film adaptation of a Marvel creation, and it was considered a critical and commercial flop when it was released.

Howard the Duck made his official MCU debut in a post-credits scene for Guardians of the Galaxy, while the character also appeared in an episode of the animated Marvel's What If...?. The films in the MCU might normally be PG-13, but they still mark for relatively family-friendly adventures, especially compared to the seedier elements of the original Howard the Duck, so Robbins would likely prefer a more mature take on the concept than the standard entry into the MCU.

While waiting for a possible return to Marvel, fans can see Robbins in Silo.

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Ferguson includes Academy Award-winner Tim Robbins (Mystic River), Common (The Chi), Emmy-nominee Harriet Walter (Succession), Chinaza Uche (Dickinson), Avi Nash (The Walking Dead), Critics Choice Award and NAACP winner David Oyelowo (Selma), and Emmy-nominee Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation).

Silo premieres on Apple TV+ on May 5th. Stay tuned for updates on Howard the Duck's possible MCU future.

