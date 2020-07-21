Hugh Jackman Has Been Volunteering at Share The Harvest Farm During Pandemic

✖

Hugh Jackman really is one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. With productions shut down around the world, the X-Men alum has spent some of his free time helping out Share The Harvest Farm. Based in the Hamptons, Share The Harvest is a non-profit that grows various forms of produce for those in need and, at least as of late, they've had some help farming and gardening from Wolverine himself. Jackman shared an image of himself to his Twitter account over the weekend as he carried a crate packed full of zucchini and squash while helping out at the farm.

I’ve been volunteering at Share The Harvest Farm. An amazing organization that helps feed families in need on the East End of Long Island. To learn more, go to https://t.co/uzOxsvhYz6 pic.twitter.com/ntOOzs6f34 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 20, 2020

"Our mission is to grow high-quality produce for donation to local food pantries and other organizations, to increase access for all to healthy products, and to raise awareness about food insecurity on the East End. Fundamentally, we approach outreach from the standpoint of giving not what is left over or inferior in quality, but that which we would want to put on our own tables," the non-profit's mission statement reads.

Amongst various other entities, Share The Harvest serves food pantries in South Fork, The Retreat, and the East Hampton Town Senior citizens Nutrition center.

As you know well by now, Jackman ended up playing Wolverine for the better part of two decades, a role he's since departed with his final appearance in Logan. Depending on who you ask, Marvel Studios might need to take a break before casting another actor in the fan-favorite role, at least according to Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo.

"I mean, Wolverine was always one of my favourite characters. Incredible Hulk #181 was one of the first comic books that I remember collecting, which was the first appearance of Wolverine," the filmmaker said earlier this month. "Hugh Jackman has done an incredible job with that character over the years, and I think they should take a break for a little while before someone else takes a crack at it."

Who do you think can follow in the footsteps of Jackman as Wolverine? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.