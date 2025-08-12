One of 2025’s Most Underrated Horror Movies Is Coming to Hulu This Month

Despite the announcement of Hulu being dissolved into Disney+ by 2026, there is still a ton of new content being added to the streaming site. From a new season of King of the Hill to violent action films like Sisu, Hulu has no plans to stop releasing content on its platform. Earlier this month saw the arrival of Osgood Perkins’ The Monkey; that film was released in theaters in February and became one of Neon’s highest-grossing projects. Currently acting as the number one most popular movie on their streaming site, The Monkey isn’t the only 2025 Neon horror movie set to release on Hulu in August.

Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk’s directorial debut, Hell of a Summer, is a solid ode to older slasher movies that releases on Hulu on August 29. From its Gen Z sensibilities to its excellent use of practical gore effects, the film is worth checking out when it releases later this month.

Hell of a Summer Is a Hell of a Good Time

Premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023, Hell of a Summer perfectly captures the tone and aesthetic of an 80s slasher despite being set in the present day. The campground setting is extremely reminiscent of films like Sleepaway Camp and Friday the 13th, which contributes to the film’s ode to an older type of horror filmmaking. The film rarely deviates from the summer camp, which allows the audience to feel as claustrophobic as the characters who are running away from the serial killer. Whether it’s the cinematography or the production design, the film does a great job of making each frame feel lively.

While the plot is extremely standard, especially for a horror movie, the film is completely aware of it. The characters constantly poke fun at their situation; whether they are trapped in a small room or they are on the hunt for the killer, the characters do a great job of mimicking what the audience is thinking. This level of self-awareness allows for a unique perspective to the camp slasher while providing a much-needed sense of humor in all the right places.

Another one of the strongest aspects of the film is its practical effects. The kills are brutal compared to most slashers, with the camera unafraid to capture the horror at hand. While most horror films cut away before the big murder happens, Hell of a Summer does a great job of showing the audience exactly what horrific thing happens to each character. There are times when the film cuts away from the horror, but for the most part, everything that happens to the characters is front and center.

Billy Byrk and Finn Wolfhard Capture Gen Z Extremely Well

Billy Byrk and Finn Wolfhard’s style is at the forefront of Hell of a Summer, with their quirky sense of humor and ability to capture scary sequences that feel distinctly their own. One of the ways their style shines the most is through their dialogue. Many filmmakers have dared attempt to replicate how Gen Z people talk, and while some films like Bottoms have successfully done so, many filmmakers tend to fail. Hell of a Summer is one of the standout interpretations of Gen Z, as Byrk and Wolfhard are able to poke fun at their sense of humor while managing to make them feel like real people.

Many filmmakers have depicted Gen Z as people who fail to take situations seriously, and while there is some truth to that, most fail to bridge the gap between reality and parody. Byrk and Wolfhard find the perfect balance in Hell of a Summer, with a set of characters that feel real while simultaneously poking fun at their age group. Most of the movie’s humor comes from the characters making silly suggestions on how to solve their situation and escape from the serial killer. These moments come off as hilarious, not solely because of the film’s bizarre moments, but because they can be related to real-life experiences.

Hell of a Summer may not be reinvigorating the horror genre, but it delivers on exactly what it should: a good time with excellent horror setpieces. From its stellar ensemble to competent direction from Billy Byrk and Finn Wolfhard, the film reminisces on a past time while having its own modern flair. When it comes to movies releasing on streaming, this is the perfect movie to watch with a group of friends. Simultaneously mindless and cathartic of an old style of filmmaking, Hell of a Summer excels in everything it needed to do.

Hell of a Summer is available to rent or buy on PVOD, and will be available to stream on Hulu August 29.