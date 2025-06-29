Netflix Users Have Only 2 Days to Watch One of the Best Cult Horror Movies Of The 1990s

In the ever-rotating library of Netflix, horror movies come and go quickly – especially when it comes to older titles that shaped the genre’s modern identity. And though virtual shelf space is seemingly needed for more modern releases, the lasting appeal of 1990s horror films remains enduring. This was the era of the slasher revival: self-aware, stylish, and powered by a wave of rising young stars. These films redefined what horror looked and sounded like for a new generation, and they remain essential viewing for anyone who wants to understand how the genre evolved after the golden age of the ’70s and ’80s. And one of the most defining horror films of that late-‘90s wave is set to leave Netflix on July 1.

Released in 1997, I Know What You Did Last Summer took the momentum of Scream and made it moodier, more guilt-ridden, and a touch more angsty. With a cast that included Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe, the film quickly became a cultural touchpoint – and part of the blueprint for what teen horror would look like for years to come. Its exit from Netflix comes at a strange time, too, just weeks before a new reboot of the franchise is set to arrive. For longtime fans and curious newcomers alike, the original is well worth a revisit before it disappears in just 2 days.

The timing of its removal is particularly odd, given that a new I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot is arriving in July. With the original cast returning and renewed interest building, Netflix’s decision to drop the film now feels misaligned with audience demand. The cult classic horror, of course, leans into slasher tropes, but also explores guilt, isolation, and the lasting consequences of a single bad decision, all personified by the murderous fisherman and his killer hook.

Other Horrors In The Last Chance Saloon On Netflix

I Know What You Did Last Summer isn’t the only Netflix horror movies leaving on July 1. If you want to watch these movies, you better do so quickly, with honorable mentions for Keanu Reeves’ Constantine and the full Twilight saga.

The Nun

Part of The Conjuring cinematic universe, The Nun was a strong, visually arresting expansion of the franchise. Set in a remote Romanian monastery, the film leans heavily into gothic atmosphere and religious iconography, anchored by a strong performance from Taissa Farmiga, and packs in some genuine scares. Reception was mixed at release, but the spin-off’s reputation has grown since. With The Conjuring: Last Rites scheduled for release later this year, now is a fitting time to rewatch or catch up.

Annabelle

The first Annabelle film might have been critically mauled in comparison to its prequel and sequel, but it’s still an important part of the horror doll’s mythology, and remains a fun time. Set in the late 1960s, the film draws on Rosemary’s Baby-style paranoia and supernatural horror, and it’s a little more cerebral than the sillier follow-ups.

Resident Evil: Retribution

The fifth film in the Resident Evil series, Retribution sees Milla Jovovich return as Alice, navigating a one of the more convoluted plots of the franchise. This time, Paul WS Anderson throws in clones, and a submarine chase to keep things fresh, and while the results are uneven, the commitment to spectacle is admirable.

