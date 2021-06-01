IMDb Launching Monthly Online Trivia Event for Fans

✖

As anyone who has participated in a game of movie trivia can tell you, few sources are as helpful when it comes to getting answers as the Internet Movie Database, with IMDb themselves announcing today that they'll be launching a virtual trivia event that fans can take part in, with the inaugural event celebrating all things Marvel. As if earning bragging rights on a leaderboard isn't enough of an incentive, select winners will also be eligible for prizes, including various Fire TV devices and IMDb-branded merchandise. The first game will be taking place on Tuesday, June 8th. Fans can head to IMDbtrivia.com to register for the event.

Per press release, "IMDb, the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, today announced the launch of IMDb Trivia, a live monthly virtual game that lets entertainment fans connect with each other and put their knowledge of movies and TV shows to the test. The first game of IMDb Trivia will take place on Tuesday, June 8th at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET, and players can sign up for free starting today at www.imdbtrivia.com."

"Hosted by IMDb personalities including Movies That Changed My Life podcast host Ian de Borja and producer Alex Logan, each monthly game will feature a different theme such as sci-fi, animation, and nostalgia. The first event will test players’ knowledge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is sponsored by Marvel Studios’ original series, Loki. Recently named the most anticipated superhero series by IMDb fans, Loki will start streaming exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9th. Each IMDb Trivia game will last approximately 30 minutes, with three rounds of questions, and players can keep track of their scores on the live leaderboard. Each month, prizes will be awarded to the top 10 players in the U.S., including Amazon’s most powerful streaming devices, Fire TV Cube or Fire TV Stick 4K, IMDb-branded swag, and more."

“The trivia section on IMDb is one of our most popular features,” Nikki Santoro, Head of IMDb Consumer, shared in a statement. “Our trusted and authoritative data has long been used to settle debates among friends and families about their favorite movies and TV shows, and our new virtual trivia sessions build on this rich history, transforming IMDb trivia into a fun, interactive fan competition that will entertain and challenge our customers.”

The first game in the seven-month IMDb Trivia series begins on Tuesday, June 8th at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET, and is accessible at www.imdbtrivia.com on your favorite desktop, laptop, or mobile device. Users are encouraged to follow IMDb on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for additional details. To register and learn more, go to imdbtrivia.com.

Will you be checking out the trivia event? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.