Indiana Jones 5 De-Aging Tech Has Fans Remembering Captain Marvel
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has a brand new trailer and fans are discussing every frame. One big point of emphasis for people is how the de-aging of Harrison Ford looks. In the new clip, a much younger version of Indy is scampering around. He looks pretty great, so kudos to the VFX workers who have been toiling to help get it to this point. However, there are fans comparing the result to Samuel L. Jackson in Captain Marvel. The younger version of Nick Fury is running all throughout the first Brie Larson movie, and the VFX were humming there too. Which one of them is your favorite?
"Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic "Indiana Jones" franchise, which is directed by James Mangold ("Ford v Ferrari," "Logan"). Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), John Rhys-Davies ("Raiders of the Lost Ark"), Shaunette Renee Wilson ("Black Panther"), Thomas Kretschmann ("Das Boot"), Toby Jones ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"), Boyd Holbrook ("Logan"), Oliver Richters ("Black Widow"), Ethann Isidore ("Mortel") and Mads Mikkelsen ("Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore")."
This isn't bad at all. But still doesnt beat SLJ's in Captain Marvel or Sean Young's character in Blade Runner 2049 https://t.co/R4CRcIBCbM— Human Torch Variant ➃ (@suffering_adult) December 1, 2022
"Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981, is once again composing the score."
It's wild
Gotta say, the de-aging of Ford looks pretty good. pic.twitter.com/T0u2h7DrA2— The Man-Thing’s Menagerie of Marvelous Monsters (@Adventurin2Fear) December 2, 2022
A big timeline
The progress in CGI de-aging technology from what we saw in Tron Legacy to that Indiana Jones 5 trailer is pretty impressive.— Aaron Pruner (@AaronFlux) December 2, 2022
We've come so far
Guys, de-aging works now. pic.twitter.com/jQh7T7P0CX— Ryan Donnell (@ryandonnell) December 2, 2022
An opposite view
how come only captain marvel managed to take an old man and make him look younger without not even a spec of flaws or uncannyness but rn lucasfilm is struggling with their whole beings in the year of 2022— fake news judas (@bloodtroth) December 1, 2022
Benefit of the doubt
i'm willing to give them the benefit of the doubt on the effect because they used it for the entirety of Captain Marvel and it looked pretty good. Disney seems to have a decent handle on it by now— Confess, Brandon (@Thatoneguy64) December 1, 2022
It's been a while now
Captain Marvel is probably the most impressed I’ve been at the tech.— Ada (She/They) (@AdaOnBass) December 1, 2022
I’m generally not a fan as I think that having different actors is more interesting hand allows for different interpretations of the same character.
But, I gotta give credit where it’s due.
It's all connected
they did with Leia and Tarkin in Rogue One and Luke in the Mandalorian. This is kinda following in what Marvel does for their deaging. For Hank Pym in Ant-Man and Nick Fury in Captain Marvel they had Michael Douglas and Samuel L. Jackson on set filming scenes with the tracking— Rampaging Elephant (@rampagelephant) December 1, 2022
High marks
The vfx team did a great job with Nick fury in captain marvel but here it seemless— Rorschach's Journal (@jokerquinn299) December 1, 2022