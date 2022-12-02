Indiana Jones 5 De-Aging Tech Has Fans Remembering Captain Marvel

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has a brand new trailer and fans are discussing every frame. One big point of emphasis for people is how the de-aging of Harrison Ford looks. In the new clip, a much younger version of Indy is scampering around. He looks pretty great, so kudos to the VFX workers who have been toiling to help get it to this point. However, there are fans comparing the result to Samuel L. Jackson in Captain Marvel. The younger version of Nick Fury is running all throughout the first Brie Larson movie, and the VFX were humming there too. Which one of them is your favorite?

"Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic "Indiana Jones" franchise, which is directed by James Mangold ("Ford v Ferrari," "Logan"). Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), John Rhys-Davies ("Raiders of the Lost Ark"), Shaunette Renee Wilson ("Black Panther"), Thomas Kretschmann ("Das Boot"), Toby Jones ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"), Boyd Holbrook ("Logan"), Oliver Richters ("Black Widow"), Ethann Isidore ("Mortel") and Mads Mikkelsen ("Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore")."

This isn't bad at all. But still doesnt beat SLJ's in Captain Marvel or Sean Young's character in Blade Runner 2049 https://t.co/R4CRcIBCbM — Human Torch Variant ➃ (@suffering_adult) December 1, 2022

"Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981, is once again composing the score."

Do you think de-aged Indy looks great? Let us know in the comments down below!