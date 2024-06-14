Inside Out 2: Paul Walter Hauser Reveals Which Emotion Would Be a Good Wrestler

Paul Walter Hauser may be an actor by day, but he spends his after hours training as a professional wrestler. Now, he's promoting Inside Out 2 where he's joining the fray as Embarrassment alongside other new emotions Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Anxiety (Maya Hawke) and Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos).

When asked which emotion would be the best professional wrestling gimmick in an interview with Comicbook, Hauser immediately knew the answer. "Oh, far and away anger. Absolutely. Because it doesn't matter what he or she would do in the ring, it would just be about the promos. You'd be so excited when anger gets the mic and goes, 'well, let me tell you what happened today' and you just, you know, that spirit of Lewis Black's comedy would come through, that would be, that'd be a hit character in wrestling."

Answering if he's found parallels between comedy and wrestling, Hauser explains that he has and that ironically, wrestling is everywhere. "Oh, of course. I find it so funny that people make fun of wrestling as this is such a dumb monster truck and sort of hobby for people. But the reality is, you see professional wrestling everywhere in the world. I mean, the political arena has never looked more like a wrestling arena than right now. It's very funny."

(Photo: Pixar / Inside Out 2)

Who Is in Inside Out 2 and What Is It About?

Inside Out 2 hits theaters in the U.S. on June 14, but it's already proving to be a hit for Pixar in other parts of the world. It's also been highly regarded by critics, including Comicbook's Charlie Ridgley who rated it a 4.5 out of 5, calling it an "epic adventure overflowing with both heart and humor."

Directed by Kelsey Mann from a script by Dave Holstein, and Meg LeFauve, the film brings back a number of new emotions -- Anger (Lewis Black), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Joy (Amy Poehler), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) -- as they make room for several new ones in the now teenage mind of Riley. However, they aren't exactly sure how to handle Anxiety, and it seems she's unsure of how to handle them, too.

Inside Out 2's cast also includes Kensington Tallman, Lilimar, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Grace Lu, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sarayu Blue, Flea, Ron Funches, Dave Goelz, James Austin Johnson, Bobby Moynihan, Frank Oz, Paula Pell, Paula Poundstone, John Ratzenberger, Kendall Coyne Schofield, June Squibb, Kirk Thatcher and Yong Yea.